UPDATE: Children located safely after kidnapping, Amarillo police report

UPDATE: The two suspects in this kidnapping have been located and taken into custody, according to police. The children have also been located and are safe. They will be medically cleared and returned to their guardians. "Thank you to everyone for your help and the calls we received from the community to help locate these children," police said.

Original story: The Amarillo Police Department needs the community’s help in locating two kidnapped and possibly endangered children.

According to an APD news release, a baby in this incident is named Arabella Heins, born Feb. 21 with syphilis, which without proper treatment can be life-threatening. The boy in the incident is Greyson Heins, age 2.

Arabella Heins

Greyson Heins

Police said the two children were taken by their biological mother, Kayla Heins, who is white and age 26, and Rashad Karim Abdul, 33, also known as Karim Rashad Abdul or Abdul Rashad Karim; he uses his name in a variety of ways as different alias.

"There is an active protective order against Rashad for Kayla. Rashad also has prior history of child abuse against one of the children and Rashad is not supposed to be around the children," the release states. "These children have been reported missing through the NCMEC as well as Missouri State Police, the state they are missing from. There is a warrant against Kayla for kidnapping 2 counts out of Missouri."

The vehicle pictured, according to police, had two children who were last seen in Amarillo. A video has been posted on the Amarillo PD Facebook page showing Rashad and an unidentified male in the vehicle they were last seen in with the children.

The Amarillo Police Department said two kidnapped and possibly endangered children were last seen at the Walmart at I-40/Grand in Amarillo on April 26.

"We have posted a video on our Amarillo PD Facebook page showing Rashad and an unidentified male in the vehicle they were last seen in with the children," the release says.

If you have seen these children or know their whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police department immediately at 806-378-3038.

