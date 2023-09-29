Amarillo police seek suspect after bank robbery reported early Friday

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is investigating a robbery that took place at a local bank early Friday.

According to APD, on Friday, Sept. 29 at about 9:28 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to the Access Credit Union at 6401 Bell on a reported robbery. Police said a suspect was armed with a handgun and handed a note to the teller, and he left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing glasses and some type of security uniform, who appears to be wearing a wig under a ball cap.

Anyone who may have any information on this robbery or suspect is asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to their website at www.amapolice.org or download the p3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police seek info on suspect after robbery at credit union