Amarillo Police Detectives need the public's assistance in identifying a possible suspect in an invasive visual recording case.

The suspect is a white male, possibly in his 20's, with blond hair. Anyone who may recognize this man is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Special Victims Unit at (806) 378-3038.

Those offering tips may remain anonymous by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or by making a tip on the p3 tips app.

This man was possibly seen trying to take video of a juvenile in a changing room in a local Walmart. He was confronted and quickly left the store. APD SVU detectives are investigating.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police seek suspect in invasive visual recording case