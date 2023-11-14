Amarillo police seek info on suspect in Sunday homicide case

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking the public's help with information in connection to a homicide case after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

APD said that on Sunday, Nov. 12, Amarillo officers responded to a shooting incident in the 6500 block of NE 12th. Upon officers' arrival, they found a man, identified as Aung Oo, 23, who had been shot just outside his vehicle. Despite immediate life-saving measures by paramedics and fire personnel, the victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The family of the victim has been notified.

APD's Homicide Unit is actively seeking assistance from the public in locating a person of interest related to this incident. The shooting occurred at the 6500 block of NE 12th around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, and a person of interest was last seen on foot in the Eastridge area around Heather Street.

The Amarillo Police Department released this photo of a possible suspect in Sunday's shooting death. He is described as a man of unknown race with a thin build, wearing an olive-green jacket over a grey hoodie, light blue denim jeans with tears or distressing on the front, black, white, and red tennis shoes, and a black mask-type face covering.

Members of the community with any information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously via the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website at www.amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo man, 23, shot and killed Nov. 12, police seek suspect