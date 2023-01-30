The Amarillo Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead last week.

As previously reported by the Globe-News, APD officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the area in the 4100 block of south Travis Street at 5:45 a.m. Thursday Jan. 26. After arrival officers located a man laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was identified as 24- year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD seeks publics help in finding suspect vehicle identified as a a light-colored Chevrolet Impala involved in the Thursday morning shooting of deceased 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed. Those with information are asked to contact APD.

According to APD no arrests have been made, but police have released a description of a suspect vehicle - a light-colored Chevrolet Impala. APD said the vehicle could possibly have damage from the shooting.

Individuals with information about this deadly shooting are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App, if a tip leads to an arrest, a reward up to $1,000 can be earned.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police seek tips after deadly shooting