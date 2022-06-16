Amarillo police, sheriff's office join Texas DPS to crack down on drunk driving during holidays

Traveling and various fun activities go up traditionally on holiday weekends. With more family get-togethers, there is an increase of drinking and a decrease of logical decision making. These decisions could be fatal for the driver and/or the community. The recent Memorial Day holiday saw more patrols, and the Fourth of July holiday will also see an increase in traffic enforcement.

"We pick Memorial Day Weekend and major holidays like New Years, Christmas, and the Fourth of July because these are holidays where there is a lot more drinking and people on the roads. This increases the amount of people speeding, more accidents, and the potential for people to get hurt or even killed. By focusing more officers and using multiple agencies, it decreases the amount of people getting hurt and increases the chances of us stopping it before something bad happens," said Amarillo Police Department (APD) Public Information Officer Carla Burr.

On the recent Memorial Day Weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), APD, and the Potter County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed up to crack down on drunk driving in Potter and Randall counties to keep the community safe.

Sgt. Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Safety speaks about the pullover-slow down law where ten traffic barrels are placed "cadillac style" at Cadillac Ranch as a part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

"Our main effort is to curb dangerous traffic violations and save lives," said Sgt. Cindy Barkley with DPS.

This combination brings out extra officers to patrol to bring these dangerous drivers off of the street. Three of the DWI arrests came from PCSO, which is roughly one or two more arrests than on a normal weekend.

"We were more productive when it comes to DWI arrests than on a normal weekend, because we have that extra car out there looking for those violations in particular. We could really focus on looking for those impaired drivers," said Sgt. Jacob Powell with PCSO.

During the Memorial Day weekend, a total of 396 traffic stops were made, and 17 of these led to arrests for DWI's. Of the other arrests made, 10 were drug related, three were for evading in a motor vehicle, two were for racing, and seven were for people who were served warrants.

Local law enforcement agencies are not only focusing on possible DWI's, but also on other types of dangerous driving.

"We are cracking down on a lot. Speeding, seat belts, DWI's, along with other things. When we are out like that, we are out looking for everything," Barkley said.

Additionally, the task force issued a total of 22 seat belt citations and 20 speeding citations and led to the recovery of two stolen vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police crack down on DWIs during Memorial Day, Fourth of July