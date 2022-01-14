Amarillo police: Student detained after setting off fireworks, Caprock HS went on lockdown

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a student being taken into custody after Caprock High School briefly went on lockdown Friday.

According to a news release, a juvenile male was detained after setting off fireworks on the school's campus.

Caprock High School

On Friday just after 1 p.m., APD school liaison officers at Caprock High School heard loud pops on campus. The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched for the source.

It was quickly determined that the source of the sound was fireworks, which had been set off by a student. The student was located and detained, and the school was taken off of lockdown, police said.

No further information was available about this incident.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police: Caprock HS student detained after fireworks set off on campus