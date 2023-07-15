Amarillo police: Suspect arrested in S. Georgia shooting, faces 2 murder charges

The Amarillo Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that an arrest has been made in the July 9 shooting that left two dead and five injured.

The suspect in this shooting has been identified as Jose Luis Flores III, 26, police said. He was booked into the Randall County Detention Center on two charges of murder.

The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident.

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight July 9 at an events center in the shopping center at 4515 S Georgia, which left two dead and multiple injured.

As previously reported, on Sunday, July 9 at about 12:54 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to an events center in the shopping center at 4515 S. Georgia on a reported shooting with multiple injured. When officers arrived, they found that there had been a party at this location and a fight broke out amongst some of the attendees before the shooting. Police said seven people were injured. One person died at the scene, and one person died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. They were identified as Semagea D Smith, 32, and Dequincton T Taylor, 28.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 5 injured