Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after exiting vehicle, running from officers

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a pursuit and subsequent arrest Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, David Wayne Kimball, 38, was taken into custody at a residence on Tennant Street. Officers initially observed Kimball, wanted for a felony warrant, in the passenger seat of a vehicle at southeast 14th Avenue and Fairfield Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.

David Wayne Kimball

The vehicle fled from officers, and then Kimball exited and ran on foot.

He was located inside of a residence in the 1400 block of Tennant Street.

Kimball was booked into the Randall County Jail on charges for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention and a federal hold for weapons violations.

