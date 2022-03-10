Amarillo police say suspect in Feb. 19 hit and run has been charged, booked in jail

A suspect from the hit and run on Feb. 19 that injured two pedestrians has been charged and booked into jail, the Amarillo Police Department said Thursday.

According to a news release, the suspect has been identified as Stephanie Luna, 33, who has been charged with two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony. She turned herself in to the Potter County Detention Center on these charges, police said.

This case is still under investigation by the Amarillo PD Traffic Investigation Squad.

At 1:46 a.m. on Feb. 19, APD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 1200 block of Southwest 10th Avenue, according to previous reports. Two female pedestrians had been struck by a white SUV, which then left the scene.

The pedestrians were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue when they were struck by the SUV. They were not at an intersection or at a cross walk, as previously reported. One of the pedestrians, a 36-year-old woman, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The second pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman, received non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital, police said.

