Amarillo police: Suspect in vehicle shoots at person parked at gas pumps at 24th/Dumas

A drive-by shooting near a gas station late Thursday night in Amarillo left property damage, and is being investigated by the violent crimes unit, according to a news release from police.

About 11:39 p.m. Thursday, officers arrived to the area of 24th and North Dumas for a reported drive-by shooting. Police said an individual was parked at the gas pumps at the Toot N' Totum located there. A suspect vehicle drove eastbound on northeast 24th, and someone fired multiple rounds toward the individual.

There were no injuries at that location; however, police said some damage was done to the property of the store.

CSI processed the scene, along with members of the APD's gang intelligence unit. This case will be investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone who has any information on this shooting is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app and make a tip there.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: No one injured in drive-by shooting at gas station