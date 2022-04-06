Amarillo police traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of stolen trailer

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a traffic stop that led to a short pursuit and arrest.

According to a news release, at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, an APD officer was on patrol in the area of northeast 24th Avenue and Hughes Street. The officer passed a Silver Ford F-250, which was pulling a trailer.

The officer noticed sparks coming from the trailer, so he turned around to alert the driver.

The driver of the vehicle began to speed up and drive recklessly while going eastbound on northeast 24th Avenue, according to the release. The officer stopped at a red light at NE 24th and Dumas Drive, while the truck and trailer continued eastbound.

Due to the danger of the sparks coming from the trailer and the driver’s reckless actions, the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle and initiate a stop. The driver of the Ford truck refused to stop and drove north on Walnut Street. The driver continued through the neighborhood before stopping behind a residence in the 1000 block of Almond Avenue.

The driver, identified as Antonio Edward Avila, 50, was detained at that location. The trailer that Avila was pulling was found to be stolen but had not yet been reported.

Avila was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges for evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle and theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Police said the trailer was returned to the owner.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of stolen trailer