Amarillo police unit responds to La Quinta Inn for SWAT incident

According to reports, Amarillo police officers were called out to the La Quinta Inn, located at 2108 South Coulter, on a weapons call, at 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Amarillo Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been called out to the scene.

In an update, the Amarillo Police Department said that a caller stated a man was waving a gun around and yelling. Before officers arrived, the male suspect went back to his room. As officers arrived, a call came from a woman inside of the room stating that the man would not let her leave.

The CIRT team, including the SWAT and Hostage Negotiator Units, was called to the scene. Negotiators have been in contact with the man, and the woman has been released from the room and is safe.

The male suspect refuses to exit the room. The incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story; updates will be added as more details become available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD called to La Quinta Inn on weapons call; SWAT activated