Amarillo police warn of scam after woman gives $15K to fake bond agent

The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public about a bond scam after a local woman was scammed out of $15,000.

According to police, on Wednesday, June 21, at about 2:30 p.m., a woman was contacted by phone from two men who said they were Potter County Sheriff’s Deputies. Police said these men were calling from a spoofed number for the Potter County Sheriff's Office, and they told the woman she had a federal warrant.

They told her in order to avoid jail, she needed to withdraw $15,000 in cash and meet with a bond agent in front of 701 SW 10th, which is in the area of a local bond company.

An Amarillo woman was given this receipt for $15,000 in cash after a scammer posing as a bond agent took her money Wednesday afternoon. She had been told she had a federal warrant by scammers posing as Potter County deputies, Amarillo police said.

The woman took the cash and met with a woman who said she was a“bond agent.” The fake agent took the woman's money and gave her a cash receipt for the $15,000. Neither of the men are actual Potter County deputies, and the woman is not a bond agent, police warned.

Anyone who has any information on this scam or the persons involved is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, go to their website at amapolice.org or download the p3 tips app.

"If you have had this same or similar scam happen to you, or have heard about it, please share this release and tell everyone you know to help them avoid getting scammed," a police news release stated.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo woman scammed out of $15,000, police alert public