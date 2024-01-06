Amarillo police warns of scam involving caller impersonating officer

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) sent out an urgent warning over the weekend about an increase in phone scam incidents where the caller is impersonating a local officer, demanding payment and threatening arrest.

APD said they are warning the community regarding "a recent surge in scam calls falsely claiming association with our department. Numerous citizens have reported receiving calls from someone posing as an Amarillo Police Sergeant, threatening immediate arrest if a fine is not paid over the phone, often requesting payment in gift cards or Bitcoin.

"It is crucial for the public to be aware that the Amarillo Police Department does not engage in soliciting payments over the phone, and we never issue immediate arrest threats for outstanding fines. If you receive such a call, please be advised that it is a scam."

APD strongly encourages residents to exercise caution and, if uncertain, promptly hang up and verify the information independently. Citizens are urged to reach out to someone they trust or contact the local police department using a verified phone number.

Never solely rely on the details provided by the caller, APD said.

Those who may you have fallen victim to this scam, are asked to report the incident promptly by contacting APD directly or submitting an online report at amarillopolice.org.

"Your cooperation in spreading awareness about these fraudulent activities is crucial in safeguarding our community against such scams," APD said. "Remember, the Amarillo Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the safety of our citizens, and we appreciate your diligence in staying informed and vigilant."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police issues scam warning after surge of calls