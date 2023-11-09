Amarillo police: Woman arrested after 7-month-old infant's death

A woman was arrested in connection to a child's death in Amarillo earlier this week.

Angel Varner, 20, has been arrested and booked in the Potter County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

On Monday, Nov. 6, at 11:48 a.m., Amarillo officers responded to a distress call in the 3200 block of Center Street about a 7-month-old infant who was unresponsive, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) said.

Upon the officers' arrival, paramedics were already on the scene and confirmed the infant's passing. The parents of the child cooperated in interviews conducted by officers and homicide detectives, APD said.

However, following an autopsy performed on Wednesday, "it became evident that further investigation was warranted. Detectives conducted further interviews with family members at the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit," APD said, adding that "subsequent investigation revealed that the child's death was a result of a homicide."

The APD's Homicide Division has been assigned to this case.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Woman faces murder charge after investigation of child's death