Amarillo police: Woman arrested, faces murder charge in Jan. 25 shooting in Williams Street

The Amarillo Police Department released information about an arrest made in regard to a shooting late last month.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, APD Homicide Detectives obtained a murder warrant for 20-year-old Jaicelyn Morgan Anzualdua.

She was located by APD SWAT members in the 3600 block of Rio Grande and arrested for her warrant. Anzualdua was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.

Her arrest is connected to a Jan. 25 fatal shooting in which officers were dispatched at 9:35 p.m. to a 911 hang-up call in the 900 block of South Buchanan Street. A woman at that location said her boyfriend had been shot, but she didn't know the address. Officers followed her to the 700 block of North Williams Street, where they found Jeremie Ray Gomez, 36, dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Amarillo Police Department

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police woman arrested Jan. 25 shooting murder charge