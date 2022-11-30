Amarillo police: Woman found dead in parking lot, suspect arrested

The Amarillo Police Department released information Wednesday about a possible homicide in an Amarillo parking lot and an arrest made Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, on Tuesday at about 6:40 p.m., Amarillo officers were called to a parking lot in the 8500 block of I-40 East on a report of an unresponsive woman. The individual, identified as 34-year-old Lliana Michelle Garza, was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect was later identified as John Paul Ortega, 35, who was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

This investigation is still ongoing by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: Woman, 34, found dead in I-40 parking lot, 1 arrested