Amarillo Police's homicide unit investigating suspicious death of 31-year-old man

The Amarillo Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death of a man found Wednesday morning near a ditch.

According to a news release, at about 7:17 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to meet Potter County Sheriff's Office deputies near Mesquite and River Road on a man found near a ditch. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation has found his cause of death to be unknown at this time, pending autopsy, according to the police. An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Taylor.

No apparent injuries were found, and next of kin was notified.

The man was later identified as Jeferey A Pennington, 31.

The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

