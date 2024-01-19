Amarillo Rotary South names Sgt. Felipe Enriquez 2023 Randall County Deputy of Year

The Amarillo South Rotary named Sergeant Felipe Enriquez as its 2023 Randall County Deputy of the Year at a ceremony Thursday morning in Amarillo.

Originally from Hereford, Enriquez is the 33rd deputy to receive this award. He has been an officer for eight years and became interested in becoming a deputy while working at the county jail.

Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis stands with Sergeant Felipe Enriquez, the 2023 Amarillo Rotary South's Randall County Deputy of the Year, Thursday morning during a ceremony at the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo.

“I am so honored to have been chosen by my administrators for my efforts as a deputy,” Enriquez said. “It is a privilege to be here and be recognized with so many great officers in the department. There is so much that goes into police work each day.”

Enriquez emphasized that being a public servant is rewarding in its own way.

“It is rewarding on a day-to-day basis serving the community, and for this great organization to give recognition to our organization just shows that the community sees our work,” Enriquez said. “I wish more guys could get that recognition and an opportunity to be honored.”

Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis thanked the Amarillo Rotary South for spotlighting the excellent work of his department. He said that through the years, this organization’s support has been invaluable in letting the public see the contributions of his deputies.

“Whenever you get into law enforcement, you do not get into it for accolades but for service,” Forbis said. “But to have this recognition to honor the guys that go out every day and serve the community is a great thing.”

In his nomination letter, Forbis spoke about Deputy Enriquez’s commitment to work for the community on an embezzlement case.

“Through his diligent work, the case resulted in five felony charges being brought against the suspect,” Forbis said in the nomination letter. “More importantly, it brought justice for the victimized family.”

Forbis spoke about Enriquez’s contributions to the department to make it better.

“I have known Sgt. Enriquez since he came to the sheriff's office, and I have watched his progression throughout his career,” he said. “Everything he did was just above and beyond, and he has taken on additional responsibilities and just excelled in what he does. He is the future of the sheriff’s office. He has a servant's heart. He is a family man, and this recognition says a lot about who he is.”

Forbis also spoke about how these types of relationships, such as the one the department has with the Rotary Club, are invaluable to be able to humanize the officers who are working for the community. He said that people often do not meet law enforcement on a good note because they have been victims of crime or been pulled over for a traffic violation.

“Anytime that we can have that time to engage with the public away from our official duties so that the community can see who we are and that there are good people in law enforcement is a win,” Forbis said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Rotary South names Enriquez as Randall County Deputy of Year