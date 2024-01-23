Amarillo woman, 22, dies in 2-vehicle crash on US 60 Monday

An Amarillo resident died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Potter County during foggy conditions that left another person with minor injuries.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 1991 Dodge Ram pickup truck was westbound on US 60, about three miles east of Amarillo at about 5:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22. At the same time, a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was heading eastbound on US 60.

DPS said for an unknown reason, the pickup traveled off the roadway into and across the center median, entered the eastbound lanes, and struck the semi's towed trailer. The semi turned over onto its side and reached a final rest in the eastbound lanes.

The pickup entered the south ditch, where it came to a final rest with significant damage. The driver of the pickup was ejected during the crash.

The driver, identified as Cassiopeia Hormann-Wolfe, 22, of Amarillo, had been wearing her seat belt, but it was damaged during the crash, according to DPS. Hormann-Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones.

The driver of the semi, Lorenzo Claudio, 50, of Hereford, had minor Injuries and was treated and released at the scene. He was also wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The posted speed limit was 55 mph, but the roadway was wet during foggy conditions. The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured after Potter County crash on foggy Monday