Amarillo woman killed in two-vehicle crash

One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday afternoon on Amarillo Boulevard West.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, at approximately 3:51 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to reports of a major crash involving two vehicles located on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee Street.

Amarillo Police Department

Upon arrival, officers found a red Chevrolet Suburban with extensive front-end damage. Officers also found a Gray Nissan sedan with extensive damage.

Upon further investigation officers found the Chevrolet had been traveling westbound on Amarillo Boulevard when the Nissan, driving eastbound on Amarillo Boulevard at a high-rate of speed, lost control, causing the Nissan to go into a side skid and into oncoming traffic. The front of the Chevrolet struck the passenger side of the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 26-year-old Kaylaa Kirkland. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered serious injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.

Speed is a factor in this crash. The Traffic Investigation Squad of the APD is investigating the crash.

