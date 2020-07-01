Amarin (AMRN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amarin (AMRN) closed at $7.03, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 1.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMRN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMRN to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $146.73 million, up 45.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $664.29 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +54.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMRN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30% lower. AMRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMRN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 259.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.23.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



