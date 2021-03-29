Amarin PLC Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Amarin PLC (NAS:AMRN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $6.13 per share and the market cap of $2.4 billion, Amarin PLC stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for Amarin PLC is shown in the chart below.


The reason we think that Amarin PLC stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Amarin PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 54.73, which is better than 69% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Amarin PLC is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Amarin PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Amarin PLC over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Amarin PLC has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $614.1 million and loss of $0.06 a share. Its operating margin of -3.20% better than 74% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Amarin PLC's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Amarin PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Amarin PLC is 34%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 41.4%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Amarin PLC's return on invested capital is -16.07, and its cost of capital is 15.37. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Amarin PLC is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Amarin PLC (NAS:AMRN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Amarin PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

