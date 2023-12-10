Amaro's Gas Station clean up 'could go on for years': Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

A look at The Flying Banana, a frozen dessert shop that opened recently in Middleboro. A family of local pilots opened the airport-themed shop to bring a little uniqueness to every bite.

The latest report on home prices in Bristol County. The median home in Bristol County listed for $549,900 in November, flat to the previous month's $549,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Clean up after massive spill at East Taunton gas station 'could go on for years'

The owners of Amaro's Gas Station in East Taunton recently appeared before the Taunton City Council, to provide an update and answer questions on cleanup efforts after a massive gas spill this past summer.

According to Taunton Fire Captain Robert Bastis, who was also present at the meeting, “This remediation could go on for years."

Amaro's Gas Station, at 508 Middleboro Ave. in East Taunton, seen here on Nov. 10, 2023, has been closed and fenced off since late August due 31,000 gallons of gasoline leaking underground.

Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer has the story here.

Amaro's clean-up efforts: Clean up after massive spill at Taunton gas station 'could go on for years.' What we know.

Share in the magic: Our best photos from the 110th Lighting of the Taunton Green

If you missed the Lights On Festival this past weekend, don't worry, you can still check out the display downtown, including the lighthouse at the heart of the Green.

Laysson Araujo looks at the lights during Taunton's Lights On festival on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Plus, we've got some highlights from the Lights On Festival itself, with some of our favorite photos from the 110th Lighting of the Green.

Share in the magic: Our best photos from the 110th Lighting of the Taunton Green

Boston man sentenced to prison for violently beating Taunton woman on New Year's Day

A 36-year-old Boston man charged with viciously beating the mother of his child in Taunton on New Year's Day 2023 will serve four to six years in state prison.

Bristol County Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis imposed the prison sentence upon Scott Fortes, who pled guilty last Monday to strangulation, assault and battery that caused serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon that resulted in serious bodily injury, and domestic assault and battery.

Taunton Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story.

'A brutal case of domestic violence': Boston man sentenced to prison for violently beating Taunton woman on New Year's Day

This Taunton High athlete will compete in a unique sport in college

Taunton High School has sent its fair share of athletes off to college to continue their sports careers in softball, baseball, football, and the like.

Taunton's Bobby Tran (front row, center right) poses with his family (front row) and wrestling coaches (back row) after committing to Campbellsville University during a signing ceremony at the Rabouin Field House on Nov. 29, 2023.

But we're willing to bet you won't be able to guess what sport Bobby Tran will be competing in when he heads off to Campbellsville University.

'I'm super excited': This Taunton High athlete will compete in a unique sport in college

Raynham woman launches dream biz serving up local brews and house-made flavored syrups

Liz Gummow, of Raynham, is living her coffee dream.

It all began when she found joy in enjoying a fresh cup of coffee and the homemade syrups she had created during the pandemic.

New Creations Coffee Co. owner Liz Gummow of Raynham, right, and her fiancé Alex Reichert are at Mistletoe Acres Tree Farm in East Bridgewater on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Now, a 1958 Fan trailer has become the site of her new business, serving local brews and house-made flavored syrups.

Pay a visit to New Creation Coffee.

Business is brewing: Raynham woman launches dream biz serving up local brews and house-made flavored syrups

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Gazette Top 5: Amaro's Gas Station clean up; 110th Lights On