Amateur runner training for Sahara Desert ultra-marathon

An amateur athlete from Guernsey is training for a 250km (155m) race across the Sahara Desert in Morocco.

James Le Gallez, who took up running two years ago, is aiming to complete the six-stage Marathon des Sables in April, in temperatures of 40C.

It has been described by organisers as the "toughest foot race on earth".

He is aiming to raise £10,000 for three local charities; Autism Guernsey, the Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief and Jersey Hospice Care.

As part of his training programme, Mr Le Gallez is undertaking several distance races on the Channel Islands and overseas, including trekking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu.

During his peak training weeks from February to March, back-to-back training will see him run 10 marathons in February alone.

He said: "When I first took up running, I never thought I would find myself taking on anything as epic as this.

"The training has taken over my life, but the support of friends, family and colleagues has really spurred me on."

