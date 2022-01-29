AMATS allocates nearly $3 million for Portage roadwork

Improvements to East Main Street in Kent that have been planned for years got a recent boost from the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study. The work is expected to take place starting in 2025.

Nearly $3 million in projects are planned for Portage County, thanks to a new round of funding recently announced by the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study.

AMATS recently released its list of projects in the region set to receive federal funding, following a meeting of the AMATS policy committee. Local engineers say the projects are all slated to be done three or more years from now.

All told, 37 highway, resurfacing, bike and pedestrian projects in the region will be funded, and the region will receive nearly $40 million in federal funds.

Portage County projects include $700,000 toward a major project on East Main Street in Kent, between Willow Street and Horning Road. The project includes a tree-lined boulevard, brick pedestrian crossings, center islands for pedestrians, a 10-foot trail, bus pulloffs and shelters. A roundabout also is planned there.

AMATS also announced work at the intersection of Route 43 and Route 14 in Streetsboro. The work would allocate $1.089 million toward concrete pavement reconstruction.

Resurfacing work also was announced on South Prospect Street in Ravenna; Ravenna Road and Diagonal Road in Franklin Township, from Route 43 to Brady Lake Road; and Cleveland Road in Ravenna Township, from Route 14 to the Ravenna city limits.

The proposed site plan for the improvements on East Main Street, as shown on the city of Kent's website.

Kent City Engineer Jim Bowling said construction on the East Main Street project is slated to begin in 2025 and take about two to three years..

Kent City Manager David Ruller previously said the stretch of East Main Street slated for improvement is the worst accident corridor in both Portage County and Summit County.

The $700,000 recently awarded for the project is just a small portion of the funding already approved for the $20 million project. Already, Kent has received $14.6 million in grants due to the severity of the transportation problems along the corridor, city officials said. The funding includes $5 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Improvement Program, $3.6 million from AMATS Surface Transportation Block Grant Program and $6.0 million from ODOT's Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Improvement Program.

The intersection of Route 43 and Route 14 in Streetsboro will be improved in the future, thanks to funding from the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study. More than $1 million will be allocated towards the project.

Streetsboro started work on a widening project on Route 14 in May after years of planning. Curbs, gutters and sidewalks will improve the safety and accessibility of the road for drivers and pedestrians. A similar project on Route 43 is anticipated to begin sometime in the spring of 2023.

The project would widen Route 43 to create a two-way left turn lane from Evergreen Drive to Frost Road. Improving safety, reducing congestion and reducing rear end collisions are all goals of the project.

The city recently started working on property acquisition related to the Route 43 project.

The Portage County Engineer's Office plans to resurface Cleveland Road, from Route 14 to the city limits, through funding awarded through the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study.

Larry Jenkins, deputy county engineer, said the Ravenna Road project will be constructed in Fiscal Year 2025, and cost $700,000. The grant funding will cover $614,409 of that.

The resurfacing of Cleveland Road in Ravenna Township will be done the following year, and grant funding will cover $321,557 of the $337,000 cost.

Jenkins said AMATS also has funded other county projects set to take place in the shorter term. They include a $1.9 million improvement to Old Forge Road between Brimfield and Ravenna Road, a project that includes a roundabout. The county also plans to start a major $2.3 million project along Tallmadge Road later this year.

The Portage County Engineer's Office plans to resurface Ravenna Road and a small area of Diagonal Road in Franklin Township, from Route 43 to Brady Lake Road. The project cost is $700,000 and federal funding through the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study will cover 80 percent of the cost.

AMATS, Jenkins noted, awards its funding several years in advance.

"They were able to fund a bunch of projects this round," he said. "We were able to get funding for two resurfacing projects, so that's good."

