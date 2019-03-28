This amazing backpack for your cat is on sale for $100 off

We love our cats. We buy them fancy feeders, high tech litter boxes, and even install pet cameras so we can spy on them check in while we're at work.

But if you're a devoted cat owner who loves to be out and about, you likely *don't* want to leave your cat behind on your adventures. Who could blame you?

The “Fat Cat” Backpack is the answer to your cat dilemma. This extra capacity cat backpack is specially made to carry your feline friend around, and it’ll support a cat up to 19.8 lbs. (Given that the average cat weighs less than ten pounds, that’s plenty of carrying capacity).

Large air holes in the front of the pack ensure your cat will have ample ventilation, as do the breathable mesh sides and top, which means your cat will be safe and comfortable whether you're traveling abroad or just around town. By far the best part of the backpack though is the dome-shaped bubble window that your cat can look through, giving the impression that they're a little space cat out on an adventure.

The “Fat Cat” is also built for optimal convenience. It includes a clip inside where you can attach a leash, so you can let your cat out to stretch its legs while ensuring it won't wander too far. Its adjustable shoulder and chest straps make it easy for you to carry, while side pockets on both sides offer added convenience (an easy place to store, say, cat treats).

The “Fat Cat” Backpack normally retails for $199.99, but it’s now on sale for $109.99. Plus, get an additional 15% off with use of the code MADNESS15 at checkout, which brings your total down to just $93.49 for a limited time only.















