The Amazing Brain Benefits of Exercise
Here’s how physical activity is critical for improving your cognitive health.
Here’s how physical activity is critical for improving your cognitive health.
The collection was modest but the gesture was incredible.
These Amazon kitchen finds can make any room feel brighter, more modern and definitely more organized.
Presenting Hollywood's new golden couple ... literally.
People who've had booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines say it feels "like a hangover," and describe feeling really tired the day after.
The "Get COVID-19" party in Edson, Alberta, happened about two weeks ago, sources told City News Edmonton.
"FIGHT for an answer."View Entire Post ›
“It’s never too late” to get vaccinated, a relative says. “Make the time. Because the role you play in your family’s life is far too important to risk a chance.”
Right to life groups, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others have weighed in on Tinslee’s case as a court considers whether Cook Children’s hospital must continue life support.
Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and cancer survivor, shares the six steps to a longer and healthier life.
A COVID nightmare is unfolding in Idaho, where overwhelmed hospitals are starting to ration care and medical workers feel like the public has turned on them.View Entire Post ›
Vaccine makers and public-health experts think the COVID-19 pandemic will probably end next year in the US.
After living through three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic without getting sick, 55-year-old Roxana Pascu thought that she was healthy enough to withstand the virus and decided to turn down the vaccine. Now Pascu, who runs a small business, is one of around 1,040 COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care across Romania where cases have more than doubled over the last week and ICU beds are becoming dangerously scarce. With the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union, Romania is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin.
A mom who is in the final stage in herfight against ovarian cancer is sharing the details of her "gritty story" to help educate and inform women. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, a 44-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. In May, Chaudhri, the mom of a 6-year-old son, was hospitalized again and learned the cancer had returned, forcing her to tell her son that her cancer was now terminal.
One week after getting her first COVID-19 vaccine shot, Bernadette Ann Bowen said she started her period one day early. Then, Bowen, a 31-year-old Ph.D. student at Bowling Green State University, said she experienced some of the worst menstrual cramps of her life. After Bowen saw people on TikTok discussing similar changes in their menstrual cycles after being vaccinated, she said she was "stricken with fear" over what could happen when she received her second dose of the vaccine.
Forceful words don't always result in strong action. AP Photo/Damian DovarganesAre workplace vaccine mandates prompting some employees to quit rather than get a shot? A hospital in Lowville, New York, for example, had to shut down its maternity ward when dozens of staffers left their jobs rather than get vaccinated. At least 125 employees at Indiana University Health resigned after refusing to take the vaccine. And several surveys have shown that as many as half of unvaccinated workers insist th
After eight infant deaths linked to baby loungers, Boppy recalled over 3.3 million Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers in the United States and Canada.
Just 44% of Tennessee residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 3,200 people in the state are currently hospitalized with the virus
Persons aged 50 to 59 years old will be progressively invited to receive their booster vaccine dose from 4 October.
New cases have been gradually dropping nationwide, although experts caution that new infections are still at a high rate and further decline will be slow.
As it turns out, sleeping better means snacking better.