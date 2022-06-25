Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Watch the exclusive tour of this secret stash…

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.

It's always great to get these kinds of exclusive video tours, Without them, you’d never know car stashes like this one even exist. You might suspect they’re somewhere out there, but all you’d have is just a vague suspicion. Or maybe you’d hear about some amazing car collection in Tennessee, but just like in the telephone game, the details would be all jumbled up.

Thanks to this tour, you get to see all the cool cars in living color. There are several drag racers in this collection, including a ‘68 Camaro, Chevy Monza, and a Hillman. Many other gems are hidden away, like the ’57 Chevy Bel Air or the fully-restored Dodge Charger. This family also has a nice Opel GT and a Cadillac Coupe Deville, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

As you’d expect, some of these rides aren’t in the best shape as they’ve sat out in the elements. There’s a collection of rusty Chevy Impalas. A total of 11 Cosworth Vegas are also tucked away in the mountain property and about 40 Chevy Vegas. Many more project drag cars and hotrods, plus tons of parts are all over the place.

It doesn’t sound like this family wants people poking around and we can understand why. The owner does sell some used car parts on eBay under the username vegaguy. Can you imagine all the cool stuff you could do with these cars and the parts? If this were your collection, what would you do with everything?

Check out the video to see it all for yourself.

