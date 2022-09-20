‘An amazing child’: Raleigh foster dad pleads guilty to felony neglect in boy’s death

In his final moments, Brayden Allen was held by a Wake County social worker at Duke University Hospital as medical staff took him off the devices that were keeping his body alive .

Kristie Pulliam wrapped the 23-month-old boy in a dinosaur blanket, she said, because dinosaurs always made him smile.

“I held Brayden and whispered in his ear that he was the sweetest boy, and it was OK to let go,” Pulliam said in court Monday.

Brayden passed after a few minutes, but it felt like a lifetime, she said.

Brayden was hospitalized May 1, 2021, after his foster parent Carl Thomas called 911 and reported the toddler was choking on a bologna and cheese sandwich.

Brayden died three days later.

Thomas was charged with murder that September.

On Monday Thomas pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury or death, a class E felony.

Sentencing possibilities ranged from probation to up to 42 months in prison, under North Carolina’s sentencing rules which take into account prior convictions and other factors.

Prosecutor Melanie Shakita said she reduced Thomas’ murder charge after considering factors such as his job, his support system and clean criminal record. But she argued Thomas should get the maximum sentence on the reduced charge of 25 to 42 months.

Thomas’ attorney argued that Thomas just wanted to help Brayden and others, and that he panicked when the toddler choked on food.

“He doesn’t drink and doesn’t do drugs,” Keith Hanson said. “He is peaceful, gentle and mild mannered.”

After hearing all the evidence, Superior Court Judge Thomas Lock said the right decision was made on Thomas’ charge.

“A sentence that is fair and just under all the circumstances is a more difficult question,” the judge said.

Carl Thomas pleaded guilty to felony child neglect resulting in serious injury or death on Monday in the death of 23-month of Brayden Allen in May 2021.

About Carl Thomas

Thomas worked at N.C. State University for more than three years and was director of Global Human Resources, Assessment and Diversity when he left in June 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As of Monday, Thomas was employed as a human resources manager at GC Services in Morrisville, overseeing 250 employees, Hanson said.

Thomas became a licensed foster parent in October 2019, according to an N.C. medical examiner’s report, and Brayden moved in with him in January 2021. Thomas was also caring for another boy about Brayden’s age, according to court testimony.

Shakita argued that Thomas initially just reported Brayden’s choking. Thomas’ story evolved as the medical investigation revealed bruises and fatal brain and neck injuries on Brayden, Shakita argued.

The injuries, she said, were a result of “aggressive violent rotational forces” on the boy, who was nearly 3 feet tall and weighed 26 pounds.

“What we are talking about is a car-crash velocity,” she said.

Bruises were also found on the second child, the prosecutor said. Both of the boys were also diagnosed with COVID 19.

“I don’t know what it was that day that turned what other people perceive to be a peaceful person so mean that they cause these significant traumatic brain injuries,” Shakita said.

The two boys had bruises on them when they came to live with Thomas, Hanson said. Thomas loved them and wanted to adopt them, Hanson said.

The evidence in the hearing included the 911 call and 20 minutes of Thomas’ interview with a detective. A Duke pediatrician who specializes in child abuse and neglect also testified the injuries were extreme.

Behind Thomas sat nearly two half court rows of support, including his mother, cousin, aunt, uncle, two brothers and two of his former N.C. State’s colleagues.

No one from Brayden’s family appeared in the courtroom.

Brayden Allen, a 23-month-old toddler, died in May 2021 after experiencing traumatic injuries to his dead and neck, according to an autopsy. Brayden’s foster father was initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to felony child neglect resulting in serious injury or death.

Saying goodbye to Brayden Allen

Instead of a family member, Pulliam described Brayden to the judge.

The social worker met Brayden for the first time in December 2020.

He was a fearless daredevil, who liked to be held and cuddled, she said, reading a prewritten letter to the judge.

“Every time I would go visit with him, he would run up to me, hold his arms up to me, and say ‘Up! Up!’“ she said.

On May 3, 2021, Pulliam visited Brayden in the hospital.

She didn’t recognize him as tubes ran from his nose and he was all bruised.

“I thought that there had to be a mistake,” she said.

She stayed with Brayden as medical staff tested his brain activity, and she held him when it was time to remove him from life support.

She told him how much his mom loved him. How much she loved him.

As Brayden started to turn cold, she pulled the dinosaur blanket tighter.

“Trying to keep him warm,” she said, “as if that was going to change anything.”

She held him until the nurse took him away.

”I hope that if you don’t hear anything else, please hear that Brayden was an amazing child that deserves so much better than what he got,” she said. “Please provide the longest possible sentence for Mr. Thomas because that is the best way he can honor Brayden. “

After hearing all the evidence, Lock paused. He then shared the sentence for the child-abuse charge, noting the case involves an injury to a child.

“The defendant is sentenced to a minimum sentence of 23 months and the corresponding maximum of 40 months in the custody of the division of adult correction,” Lock said.