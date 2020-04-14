Amazing Exotic Car Collection Will Sell To Help Those Affected By COVID-19

Seven new and classic high-profile cars to be sold off to help those hit hard by the current pandemic.

Just like every year, we kicked off 2020 with high hopes of making this the best year yet. Of course, that all changed when the coronavirus pandemic started spreading across the globe like a raging wildfire fueled by gasoline. Everyone was issued to stay at home in hopes of stopping the virus from spreading even more. Social distancing is our new norm. Since we became aware of it a couple months ago, businesses have shut down, people have lost jobs, kids are being taught virtually at home, and we are ordered to stay at least 6 feet away from one another at all times. While times are tough no matter where you look moment, here is a feel-good story that involves a private car collector that is selling a chunk of their collection to help those affected by COVID-19. From old-school rare American muscle to high-end exotics, 7 cars from the Ash Crest Collection are up for grabs with all proceeds to benefit families and small businesses affected by the pandemic.

As mentioned above, hard times are upon us, but that is not the reason why this collector has decided to sell a handful of his beautiful cars. The Ash Crest Collection, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, made a statement on Instagram that they are selling a portion of the car collection and donating 100 percent of the funds to aid victims of this life-altering coronavirus.

As of this writing seven beautiful cars have been listed for sale including:

1. 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 6-speed manual

2. 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

3. 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

4. 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Mexico Blue with the Weissach package

5. 2004 Porsche 911 GT3

6. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in Rally Red with a 427/435 Big Block

7. 1966 Chevy Corvette survivor in Nassau Blue powered by an L72 Big-Block 427

This is an immeasurable gesture by the Ash Crest Collection, and there's no denying that all of the cars will find wonderful new homes all while helping the community. The private collection also includes rare cars such as the Pagani Huayra, McLaren Senna, and a LaFerrari. In addition, there is also a Ferrari 488 Pista, a few Porsche 922 GT3s, some classic Porsches, and old-school Nissan Skyline GT-Rs.