‘Amazing’ mom of 2 hit, killed during morning jog in Georgia. Firefighter is charged

A Georgia woman was hit and killed while out on her morning jog, and authorities say a fire department employee was behind the wheel.

Bonnie Abraham-Mikami was jogging near Old Alabama Road in Roswell when the driver of a Chevy truck turned left and hit her in the crosswalk around 9 a.m. local time on July 13, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News.

Mikami suffered severe injuries, including a “laceration to the back of her skull,” authorities said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from her injuries. Now, her family is struggling to pick up the pieces.

Her sister, Rose Abraham, remembers her as an “amazing” woman and mother to her two sons, Jin and Kei.

“They were her greatest joy and she devoted her life to them,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page started on her sister’s behalf. “She raised them and put them through college by working as a self-employed translator/re-writer, primarily focused on managing complex litigation cases which utilized her fluency in Japanese.”

“She continued to use these talents until her passing,” she concluded.

The driver of the truck, Ronnie Harper, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield at a crosswalk, according to police. Authorities said Harper had just left his job at Roswell Fire Station #4 when he struck Mikami with his truck.

He remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.

Harper was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, July 20, and granted a pre-trial release later that day, booking records show. It’s not clear if a court date has been set.

Mikami’s family is grieving but said they find comfort in knowing “Bonnie left us while doing something that brought her peace and joy.”

Roswell is about 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

