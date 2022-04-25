'It's amazing' Monty Williams sounds off on FTAs disparity in Suns Game 4 loss to Pelicans

Monty Williams made a point to note how New Orleans attempted 42 free throws to Phoenix's 15 attempts in Sunday's loss at New Orleans in Game 4.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories