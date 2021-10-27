Amazing Perks These 10 Companies Offer Employees

Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock

The pandemic has been a tough -- if not impossible -- time for businesses. The list of businesses that shut down because of COVID-19 is likely still growing, but as of April, around 200,000 businesses had permanently shut down during the crisis, according to The Wall Street Journal.

One could reasonably argue that at this fraught time, having a job is what matters most, and that workplace perks -- for years demand in a thriving economy, especially among millennials -- are no longer of much relevance. But bear in mind that some companies, particularly in the tech sector, have continued to perform well even during the pandemic.

Recruitment looks different than it did in pre-pandemic days, but it is still happening, and having a competitive edge along the lines of flexible work hours, paternity leave and other nontraditional benefits are still important.

Here’s a look at 10 companies offering awesome perks to their employees.

Last updated: Oct. 26, 2021

The Washington Post

Print may be dying, but journalism is alive and well at The Washington Post. The iconic newspaper, scooped up by Jeff Bezos in 2013, is actively hiring for a number of positions. The media empire holds special promise for job seekers in the way of strong benefits including providing select employees with 20 weeks of maternity and paternity leave, terrific health insurance, a 401(k) plan and, at least in pre-COVID-19 times, regular team outings to concerts, plays and other cultural events.

Starbucks

A longtime hall-of-famer in the department of work perks, Starbucks might have been sideswiped by the pandemic, but its employee benefits remain strong. The quick-serve coffee company has landed on Glassdoor's best places to work roundup in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018. Rare for a coffee and snack spot, Starbucks offers healthcare, a 401(k) plan, educational sponsorship and a free Spotify account, among other perks.

In-N-Out Burger

Another food joint that steals employees' hearts is In-N-Out Burger. From paid time off, healthcare (including dental and vision), a 3-to-1 401(k) match, along with other alluring perks like managerial bonuses, this quick-serve staple is a rare gem in the world of fast food. But that's not the reason the lines are always so long; that's all to do with their incredibly tasty secret sauce and ridiculously euphoric "animal style" fries.

Delta Airlines

Who'd have thought an airline would make this list in the days of COVID-19? Delta shines even with a major drop in air travel that could last a long time. The company hasn't been without its pandemic troubles. Last December the CEO asked employees to take more unpaid leave, after buying out roughly 18,000 employees -- 20% of its workforce. But the fallout hasn't stopped the company from coming in at No. 7 on Glassdoor's best places to work in 2021. Its benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage; a $50,000 life insurance policy, optional additional insurance, FSA, ESA and more.

Asana

Asana's purpose is to help you organize your workflow. It also does a lot to help its workers organize their lives. The software company offers free executive and life coaching, support with fitness and commuter fees (including Uber credits) and free lunch. Not to mention its healthcare coverage and paternity and maternity leave benefits are stellar.

Campbell Soup Company

During the first peak of the pandemic, consumers stocked up on packaged goods including products from Campbell Soup Company, but employees have long been stocking up on company benefits. According to Workstars, on top of normal benefits like healthcare, the company provides an on-site fitness center, a health-focused on-site cafeteria, cooking lessons and full day care, kindergarten and after-school programs for kids up to 12.

Google

Google was already famous for its lavish perks like free massage credits, stock options, death benefits for surviving families should an employee pass away and allowing staff to bring their dogs to work. But Google managed to be even more impressive during the pandemic. "Google offers benefits on par with other companies in its class, and even gave a $1,000 stipend to help with home office setup during COVID," one employee wrote on Glassdoor.

Microsoft

Flexible schedules, gym benefits, stock options, superb healthcare and a 401(k) match at Microsoft make its staff feel valued and respected. In 2019, Microsoft topped Comparably's list of large companies with the best perks and benefits. According to its poll, 89% of Microsoft employees reported being satisfied with their benefits; 86% rated office perks as good or fantastic, and the general satisfaction with perks and benefits came in at 86 out of 100.

Hootsuite

Feeling sluggish and need a nap? Want to stretch and reboot with yoga? In either scenario, Hootsuite's got its employees covered with a nap room and a yoga studio. Its list of benefits goes on and on and includes a pension plan, stock options, sabbatical and bereavement leave, tuition assistance and a company car, to name but a few.

Bain & Company

Though perhaps not well-known to the average consumer, Bain & Company is certainly well-known (and loved) by its employees. The global management consulting firm came in No. 1 on Glassdoor's best places to work list in 2021. Offering ample maternity and paternity leave, life insurance, a 401(k) plan, legal services and an employee well-being program, this company takes excellent care of its staff. "Very generous package," wrote one employee on Glassdoor. "Many things included, from gym to healthcare, training [and] school sponsorship [to] late-night meals [and] late-night taxis, etc. Honestly, I think that there is not much else I would like that is not included."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazing Perks These 10 Companies Offer Employees