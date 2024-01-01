'Amazing' start to new year as Statesman Season for Caring program raises more than $1.4M

Christmas morning in Kristin Ramirez's house was just one word: "Amazing."

Presents from Grisham Middle School students filled the living room of the home of Ramirez and her six children. It was a miracle that the family couldn't imagine after two years filled with uncertainty. The family left a domestic violence situation and then Ramirez received a devastating diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer.

On this New Year's Day, that family and the others featured in the Statesman's 25th Season for Caring program are waking up to a 2024 filled with hope.

Since Nov. 19, when the annual program launched, the community has given $1,326,047 in monetary donations, including a $500,000 match from the Sheth family, and $121,200 in in-kind donations of goods and services. The total of $1,447,247 makes this the third-best Season for Caring ever, beating last year's donation total by $40,000 and closing in on 2021 and 2020 levels.

Kristin Ramirez and her six children were showered with gifts from Grisham Middle School students, teachers and parents. Ramirez, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and her kids thanked everyone for their generosity.

Since 1999, the Statesman's largest charity program has donated more than $19.8 million to local nonprofits. This season's giving will continue through Jan. 31. We are only $133,000 away from hitting the $20 million mark.

All donations help the featured families first and then help hundreds of other families served by the local nonprofits that nominated the featured families. Season for Caring becomes the emergency fund for these nonprofits to help folks with rent and utilities, transportation, groceries, medications, and other basic needs throughout the year.

Learn more: 12 families featured in the 25th Season for Caring program. Here's how you can help.

Here are some of the things the program has accomplished for our featured families and the big items they still need. You can find their Amazon wish lists online or call their nominating agency to donate an item.

Kristin Ramirez: Ramirez, 43, needs a minivan or larger vehicle, legal services for child support and a meal service while she's in treatment. Breast Cancer Resource Center, 512-524-2560, bcrc.org.

Cody Campos: Campos, 28, and his twin, Casey, have cerebral palsy. Cody is on hospice care because of his lungs and is in a wheelchair. A donor has given the family a Hoyer lift to move him easily out of bed. They also received dental care through Capital Area Dental Foundation. Those were their biggest needs. Still on the wish list are an estate attorney, balls to throw, and Uber or Lyft gift cards for his brother to get to work at H-E-B. Hospice Austin, 512-342-4700, ext. 4726; hospiceaustin.org.

Aaliyah Gaulmon: Gaulmon, 25, and her 4-year-old daughter were homeless before finding an apartment. Ownwell, a property tax company, and other donors supplied many of their biggest needs including business mentorship and a camera. She still has patio furniture, curtains and living room rugs on her list. Caritas of Austin, 512-996-4024, caritasofaustin.org.

Lighting Inc. electrician Jason Chedester meets with homeowner Olivia R. Hernandez last month. The company is donating electrical services for the family, whose home needs major repairs.

Olivia R. Hernandez: Hernandez, 82, lives in a home her husband bought for her 52 years ago. Lighting Inc. and another donor are taking care of her electrical needs. She still needs major plumbing repairs, a new roof and general home repairs as well as car repairs or a new car. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

Ashley Joiner and Georges Jerome: The parents didn't get to grieve the death of their 3-year-old last year before they had to make sure their other seven children were safe. Season for Caring donors bought them Christmas gifts, but they still need a family-size vehicle, help with medical navigation, bunk beds and laptops for school work. Any Baby Can, 512-276-8199, anybabycan.org.

Natassia West, the community engagement specialist for Dwyer Workforce Development, helps Belle Mukire fill out the paperwork to enroll in Austin Community College's certified nursing assistant program. Mukire will become a Dwyer scholar, which means she will have her education paid for and have job placement services.

Aimable Mukire: He and his family left Congo to live in refugee camps in Burundi before settling in Austin four years ago. Dwyer Workforce Development is helping their oldest daughter, Belle, become a certified nursing assistant with the potential to go to nursing school. They still need a gently used car and living room furniture. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

Tracey Piper: The grandma from Bastrop adopted a relative as a baby while recovering from a brain tumor. Donors delivered many therapy toys for that child, but she still needs a dresser, curtains and blinds, and bunk beds. Community Action of Central Texas, 512-392-1161, ext. 329; communityaction.com.

Charles and Nicole Richard watch veterinary technician Morgan Shannon take Chulita, one of their Chihuahuas, for an examination at Firehouse Animal Health Center in Kyle last month. Firehouse is donating $10,000 worth of veterinary care to the Statesman’s Season For Caring campaign, including for the Richards’ two Chihuahuas.

Charles Richard: The biggest worry for the 50-year-old with stage 4 lung cancer is how to pay the bills while he cannot work and his wife, Nicole, is caring for him. They received many gifts, including vet care for their two Chihuahuas from Firehouse Animal Health Center. They still need cremation services, chiropractic care, and employment training and résumé building for Nicole, who is a nurse. Austin Palliative Care, 512-397-3360, option 3; austinpalliativecare.org.

Dr. Kailey Murphy measures the pressure inside Sue Smith's ears as she fits Smith for hearing aids at Hearing and Brain Centers of America last month.

Sue Smith: At 71, Smith learned about her hearing loss only a decade ago. Her biggest wish was new hearing aids, which Hearing and Brain Centers of America donated. She needs a smoke detector with flashing lights, doorbell and phone signalers, and home cleaning. Family Eldercare, 512-450-0844, familyeldercare.org.

Betty Patina-Trujillo and Reuben Trujillo: The Del Valle couple have a son with a heart defect and scoliosis. Betty Patina-Trujillo has multiple sclerosis, and her husband is legally blind. CG&S Design Build will build a new porch with a wheelchair ramp and provide other home repairs. The family still needs an electric stove, a refrigerator, a home organizer and a gently used car. Wonders & Worries, 512-329-5757, wondersandworries.org.

Factory Mattress President Stephen Frey carries new mattresses into the home of Rebecca Adamson and Chris Watkins. The company donated beds and mattresses through Season for Caring.

Chris Watkins and Rebecca Adamson: These Marines have big dreams after being unhoused. They are sleeping on new beds from Factory Mattress, which will help her back pain. They need a washer and dryer, dressers, a couch, and a gently used car. Foundation Communities, 737-267-5738, foundcom.org.

Bonnie Yett: Within four months, Yett, 58, lost both her husband and daughter to the effects of strokes. She's now raising her daughter's infant son, Sire. The Christmas tree was filled with items for Sire. She needs a washer and dryer, laptops, home repairs, diapers and wipes, and yardwork. Meals on Wheels Central Texas, 512-476-6325, mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.

The Statesman has been sharing the stories of all 12 Season for Caring families throughout the holiday season. Find more stories and information at statesman.com/seasonforcaring. You can donate online or use the coupon on Page 2B and mail it to Austin Community Foundation, c/o Statesman Season for Caring, 4315 Guadalupe St., Suite 300, Austin, TX 78751. Make checks payable to “Statesman Season for Caring.”

