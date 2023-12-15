‘Amazing’ sun flare was one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded, NASA says

The sun spewed a massive solar flare and disrupted radio traffic from the Mid-Atlantic states to northern Antarctica, according to maps released by the Space Weather Prediction Center.

The “amazing event” on Thursday, Dec. 14 has been deemed “one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded,” the center said in a news release.

NASA reports the flare emerged from the far northwest corner of the sun and peaked around 12:02 p.m. EST.

Impact was largely felt on the side of the Earth that was facing the sun at the time, officials said.

This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded. Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units (CWSU) co-located at FAA facilities. See https://t.co/U2jmmJNjJV for full story. pic.twitter.com/tAiLovhCUw — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 15, 2023

“Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units (CWSU) co-located at FAA facilities,” NASA reported.

“These impacts were felt from one end of the Nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection.”

Solar flares are “gigantic explosions” of radiation with a release of light that takes roughly 8 minutes to reach Earth, experts say. Earth’s atmosphere prevents the radiation from impacting humans on the ground.

“Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts,” NASA says.

Scientists rate solar flares based on energy output, with X classes being “the most intense.” The Dec. 14 flare measured as an X2.8, but is far from the strongest recorded by scientists.

The largest in the past decade was a X8.2 recorded on Sep 10, 2017, NASA says.

Planet survives catastrophic end of its solar system. How did it escape destruction?

‘Worst-case scenario’ dodged by 19 feet in near collision of big space debris, lab says

1.6 million people have watched this woman drink a cup of coffee — because it’s weird