Amazon has 120+ post-Prime Day deals on Apple, LG, iRobot and Bissell available now

There are still plenty of post-Prime Day deals to shop at Amazon today.

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone again, but that doesn't mean you've missed out on amazing discounts. In fact, Amazon still has a hefty collection of home essentials, tech and more that you can get for some of the lowest prices online. Whether you need a powerful TV, compact earbuds or just a cozy coat for the coming fall, there are still plenty of ways to get the most out of Prime Day even if the day is done.

10 best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still shop

UPDATE 3:00PM EST: We're well past the end of Amazon Prime Day this year, but there are still plenty of quality items still on sale right now. We'll be updating this page throughout the day with price changes, item restocks and new deals so you can find exactly what you need for wallet-friendly prices. — Jon Winkler, Reviewed.

There are still plenty of post-Prime Day deals on tons of Reviewed-approved products, some of which can also be found at competing retailers. Still curious about Prime and what it has to offer? Sign up for a discount and enjoy all the perks of a Prime membership, plus you'll get a huge head start on savings for Prime Day 2023.

►Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Smart home post-Prime Day deals

Bring your home into the future with these discounts on smart home devices still available at Amazon. You can save electricity with smart bulbs, stay safe with home security cameras and more on sale right now.

These post-Prime Day deals feature discounts on smart home devices that save power and improve security.

Tech post-Prime Day deals

These Prime Day tech deals include discounts on some of the best tech we've ever tested. Looking for new wearable tech? Snag the Google Pixel 6 Pro for $210 today with a case included. Shop all the best Prime Day tech deals below.

Get amazing savings on these post-Prime Day tech deals on smartphones, microphones and more.

TV post-Prime Day deals

Amazon has plenty of quality TVs of all kinds at deep discounts. Shop our top TV picks, including $803 off this 65-inch LG TV.

Improve your view of your favorite shows and movies with these post-Prime Day TV deals.

Laptop, PC and tablet post-Prime Day deals

Whether you need a new laptop for college or a durable tablet for younger kids, there's no shortage of computing firepower available even after Prime Day.

These post-Prime Day deals on laptops and tablets let you save big on some of the most powerful devices on the web.

Headphone post-Prime Day deals

If you're looking for new headphones this summer, we've got you covered. Our tester raved about the Apple AirPods Pro and today, you can save $79 on a pair. From over-the-ear pairs to compact earbuds, there's a post-Prime Day deal for every type of audiophile.

Take your music on the go with these post-Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds.

Fashion post-Prime Day deals

Looking colorful Crocs? A classic pair of Ray-Bans? Maybe you want one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested? We've got all that and more on sale today.

Stay stylish this summer with these post-Prime Day deals on shirts, sunglasses and more.

Home and furniture post-Prime Day deals

Shop these post-Prime Day home deals on everything from furniture to smart security devices. Shoppers can get a bigger model of one of our favorite robot vacuums in the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max. Typically listed for $249.99, the smart home appliance is available for 36% off at $159.99. There's more where that came from, check out more deals below.

Keep your home tidy with these post-Prime Day deals on robot vacuums, furniture and more.

Kitchen post-Prime Day deals

One of the tastiest post-Prime Day kitchen deals is the Dash Deluxe rapid egg cooker, currently 17% off, ringing up at $24.99 in select colors. We love the standard Dash egg cooker for its simple design and how well it prepared egg dishes. Shop more Prime Day kitchen deals below.

Update your cooking skills with these post-Prime Day kitchen deals on all kinds of appliances and more.

Fitness and lifestyle post-Prime Day deals

Shop our favorite post-Prime Day fitness and lifestyle deals today for savings on yoga mats, baby wipes and more. Snag the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker on sale for 27% off at $29 and more with these discounts.

Stay healthy this summer with these post-Prime Day deals on fitness trackers, water flossers and more.

Beauty post-Prime Day deals

Whether it's a refreshing facial spray for summer, the Revlon styling brush we can't stop raving about or haircare that Amazon customers love, you'll want to fill your beauty bag with these post-Prime Day deals.

These post-Prime Day beauty deals include everything from toothbrushes to perfume.

Streaming post-Prime Day deals

Whether you're a bookworm or an audiophile, Amazon's streaming service deals can help keep you entertained. Prime members can get a one-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, one of our favorite music streamers, totally free. Access over 75 million songs and podcasts on your laptop, tablet and smartphone.

Take entertainment on the go with these Amazon streaming services still on sale post-Prime Day.

Toy post-Prime Day deals

Lego sets, Nerf guns and more are all on sale even after Amazon Prime Day 2022. Outfit your kids with the latest and greatest toys and games (or squirrel something away for your inner child) with these winning post-Prime Day deals.

Have fun all year round with these post-Prime Day deals for indoors and outdoors.

►Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods Pro are $79 off today for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day started on Tuesday, July 12 and ended on Wednesday, July 13. We saw tons of price drops leading up to Prime Day with even deeper discounts available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

Is Prime Day 2022 over?

Yes. This year's Prime Day event ended on Wednesday, July 13. Though the event is over, Amazon is still offering plenty of deals to shoppers with and without a Prime membership.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day markdowns offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 kitchen deals still available: Save on kitchen appliances, cutlery and cookware with Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on Ninja, GE and KitchenAid

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value year-round.

When did Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day ended on Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST. While some of the most eye-catching deals with the biggest discounts have already expired, some are still available right now. Even better news for savvy shoppers: Other competing sale events—including Nordstrom's legendary Anniversary Sale—run well past the end of Prime Day.

What deals are still available post-Amazon Prime Day?

Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are still tons of Amazon Prime Day discounts you can scoop right now. The retailer is offering category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Amazon still has plenty of deep discounts available.

What competing stores are still offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. We're seeing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2022: Shop the 120+ deals still live post-Amazon Prime Day