Amazon owns a 20 percent stake in Rivian

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Amazon owns a 20 percent stake in electric transport startup Rivian, according to a recent SEC disclosure spotted by Bloomberg. As of September 30th, the company said the stake was valued at $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020. That Amazon should own a fifth of Rivian is not surprising. In 2019, the retailer led a $700 million investment round in the automaker, contributing about $440 million to that total. 

That same year, it announced as part of its 2040 climate pledge it would purchase 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian. The first of those EVs, a cutesy van, began making deliveries in Los Angeles at the start of the year. Amazon hopes to have 10,000 of its Rivian EVs on the road by the end of 2022.

As you might imagine, that has put pressure on Rivian to deliver for its biggest customer. Per Bloomberg, the company has prioritized manufacturing vans for Amazon at the expense of its consumer vehicles like the R1T and R1S. The former was supposed to debut in 2020, but following a series of pandemic-related delays, the first customer-ready vehicle only rolled out of the company’s Normal, Illinois factory this past September.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AirPods Pro with MagSafe are $30 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $30 off Apple's updated AirPods Pro, $50 off the latest MacBook Pros and $1,500 off Samsung's Premiere Projector.

  • The latest 'Valorant' hero is Chamber, the dapper sniper

    Valorant players are getting another hero to use in Riot's free-to-play shooter. As described by character producer John Goscicki, Chamber plays the "gentleman assassin" role, a Sentinel-class character who "bunkers down, and holds a location by getting frags.”

  • What to look out for before buying Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

    What we do know about Alder Lake, even before testing, is that there is more to upgrading to Intel's latest processors than just buying a new CPU.

  • U.S. House Democrats to subpoena Big Oil in climate deception probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. House committee will subpoena major oil company executives for documents on what company scientists have said about climate change and any funds spent to mislead the public on global warming, the head of the panel said on Thursday. Democrat Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced the subpoenas at the close of a hearing in which energy industry chiefs were grilled over climate. "We need to get to the bottom of the oil industry's disinformation campaign with these subpoenas," said Maloney, who plans to go after documents from the companies and their trade groups about funding of "shadow groups," public relations firms and social media companies.

  • Mich. Mom of 4 Runs into Burning Home to Rescue Her Kids: 'She Is an Absolute Hero'

    Firefighters say Michigan mother Mikala Vish repeatedly ran into her burning home to save her children, ages 12, 6, 4, and 9 months

  • Tesla's Sentry Mode now offers drivers a live view of their car

    Tesla has launched live view for Sentry Mode.

  • What even is the metaverse?

    Facebook is changing its name to build out its vision of the 'metaverse.' So, uh, what does that mean, exactly?

  • Exxon, Chevron CEOs Excoriated in 7-Hour D.C. Climate Hearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The first ever U.S. congressional dressing down of oil bosses for alleged climate-change subterfuge devolved into a fractious spat over environmental racism, electric-car subsidies and fat pay packages. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityThe bosses of Ex

  • We won't have electric airplanes until battery tech improves

    We are nearing the age of electric airplanes, just need the batteries to get stronger and lose a bit of weight.

  • Amazon Discloses 20% Stake in EV Maker Rivian as IPO Approaches

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. owns a 20% stake in electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc., the startup with which it has placed an order for 100,000 battery-powered delivery vans, the e-commerce giant disclosed Friday in a securities filing.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World

  • Amazon discloses 20% stake in EV maker Rivian

    Ford Motor Co, which has a strategic relationship with Rivian, removed a representative from the startup's board earlier this month. At the end of the third quarter, Amazon had an equity interest of about 20% in Rivian, according to the filing. Rivian is also aiming to raise between $5 billion and $8 billion in a stock market debut later this year, and seeking a valuation of about $80 billion, Reuters reported in September.

  • Around 41% of shiba inu's total supply is burned

    About 41% of shiba inu's total supply is burned - meaning those coins are not in circulation anymore.

  • A crypto wallet shows an investor made an $8,000 shiba inu coin purchase last year. Today, it is worth $5.7 billion.

    Shiba inu coin is up more than 7 million percent since its debut in August 2020, with the token now the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency.

  • Panasonic Will Power Future Teslas with Way Larger, Higher-Capacity Cylindrical Battery Cells

    The Japanese battery maker revealed the advanced 4680 battery that Tesla promises will allow for five times the storage capacity while being cheaper to build.

  • Apple's Most Back-Ordered New Product Is Not What You Expect

    OAKLAND, Calif — Apple this month unveiled an array of new gadgets: more powerful MacBook laptop computers, AirPod wireless headphones with longer battery life and HomePod Mini speakers in three more colors. But a different and unheralded Apple release is garnering so much interest that it has become the company’s most back-ordered new product: a $19, 6.3-by-6.3-inch cloth to wipe smudges and fingerprints off screens. The cloth, imprinted with the Apple logo in the corner, is made with “soft, no

  • Why Polkadot, Solana, Binance Coin, and Cardano All Plunged Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down nearly 6% as of 3:37 p.m. EDT, but lesser-known coins have fallen more than double digits today. In the last 24 hours alone, Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) has fallen 8.1%, Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is off 6.4%, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has plunged 9.7%, and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 9.3%. The move today has largely been blamed on traders taking profits in all cryptocurrencies, which have for the most part had a strong run over the past month.

  • The 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro is cheaper than ever right now

    Amazon knocks $200 off Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage.

  • This sweatshirt tunic has risen 450 percent in sales this week at Amazon — and it's now $21

    'So soft and warm, I've wanted to wear it every day,' says a shopper.

  • Your cell phone will become a satellite phone, and you won’t even notice

    One answer for the companies building mega satellite constellations in low-Earth orbit—SpaceX, OneWeb, Amazon, and others—is to offer broadband service directly to consumers. The terminals are expensive to design and produce, and they expose users to the tricky parts of satellite communication, like making sure your antenna has a clear view of the sky and not a tree or nearby building. If satellites can connect directly to mobile phone networks—or mobile phones themselves—they will not have to worry about developing expensive ground infrastructure or customer services.

  • Early Black Friday deal alert! This Apple MacBook Air bundle is packed with goodies — and it's $278 off

    This powerhouse laptop weighs just three pounds!