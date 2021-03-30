Amazon adding 400 jobs, speeding delivery in S. Florida with creation of new centers

Amazon says it hopes to create more than 400 jobs with the opening of four new delivery stations — specialized processing centers designed to increase the efficiency of deliveries for customers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The stations — in Homestead, Kendall, and Miramar as well as Fort Lauderdale — are designed to ease same-day or even two-hour deliveries to residences in high-density neighborhoods.

“We’re continuously innovating to speed up delivery times for our customers,” said an Amazon spokesman via email. “This investment into the build-out of our network in South Florida will make faster and more efficient delivery possible. Customers will see the fastest available delivery options in search, on the product detail pages, and again at checkout.”

In a release, Amazon said the jobs start at $15 an hour and come with a variety of benefits. They are also designed to facilitate its Amazon Delivery Service Partners program, which lets individuals start their own small delivery businesses, and Amazon’s Flex independent contractor driver program.

With the arrival of the new stations, Amazon says it now employs more than 4,000 workers in South Florida. In addition to its sprawling Opa-locka fulfillment center, the e-commerce giant also has facilities located adjacent to Miami International Airport; in Sweetwater, in Pembroke Park in Broward — and with plans for additional sites in South Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“We welcome these latest Amazon Delivery Stations to South Miami-Dade County as they are driving much-needed jobs in our community,” Miami-Dade Beacon Council President and CEO Mike Finney said in a statement released by Amazon. “We all know the great advantages Miami offers to incoming business, and it’s fantastic to see Amazon expand in our great city.”