Amazon 5% Fuel-Inflation Fee Has Sellers Poised to Raise Prices

Spencer Soper
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will levy a 5% fuel and inflation fee on online merchants that use its shipping services, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg, putting pressure on sellers to raise prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The surcharge, which is scheduled to kick in on April 28, will apply to U.S. sellers who use the Fulfillment by Amazon service that stows, packs and ships products.

In March, U.S. consumer prices surged 8.5% from a year earlier, the biggest jump since late 1981. Gasoline prices, already high, have also soared since Russia invaded Ukraine. The spiraling prices have prompted a range of companies to take action to offset rising costs. Airlines are raising ticket prices, Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. last month added fuel surcharges, and FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. have raised prices, mostly though surcharges that vary by package type.

Amazon merchants were already grappling with cost-related fee hikes that took effect in January and averaged 5.2%.

“Consumers will lose,” said Dan Brownsher, who runs Channel Key, a Las Vegas e-commerce consulting business with more than 50 clients selling products on Amazon. “Amazon already raised fees in January, so sellers will have to raise prices.”

In an email sent to merchants Wednesday, Amazon said it has made big investments since the start of the pandemic to meet surging demand. Those include doubling capacity, adding 750,000 employees and raising the average Amazon warehouse employee wage to $18 from $15.

“Like many, we have experienced significant cost increases and absorbed them, wherever possible, to reduce the impact on our selling partners,” according to the email. Amazon said that while it expected a return to normalcy this year as Covid restrictions eased, fuel prices and inflation presented fresh challenges.

Amazon shares rose 3.2% to $3,110.82 in New York.

Merchants were already bracing for a blow to their profits.

“We absolutely will need to raise prices,” said Molson Hart, whose Viahart Toy Co. sells educational toys and other products on Amazon. “Some sellers cannot because customers are not accepting the new higher prices.”

Hart said he has already had to take lower profit margins on some larger toys that are more expensive to ship because consumers wouldn’t pay the higher prices.

“In general, people reduce purchases of non-essential items when money gets tight,” he said. “Hopefully as an educational toy brand, parents will continue to view our products as essential but only time will tell.”

(Updated with merchant comments, shares.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to charge merchants 5% surcharge for fulfillment services as fuel costs rise

    It is Amazon's first such surcharge and follows months of higher wage and labor-related expenses that have chipped away at the online retailer's profit. Effective April 28, Amazon will charge an average 24 cents more per unit it stores and ships through its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service. The surcharge, which is not permanent, is "a mechanism broadly used across supply chain providers," Amazon wrote in a message to merchants, which it shared with Reuters.

  • Texas Governor to Halt Some Truck Inspections on Border Snarl

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas will halt some vehicle inspections at the U.S.-Mexico border after Governor Greg Abbott’s crackdown provoked protests that halted some crucial food and equipment shipments.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for

  • Amazon to hit U.S. third-party sellers with 5% inflation and fuel surcharge

    Amazon.com Inc. will hit U.S. third-party sellers with an inflation and fuel surcharge of 5%, saying in a memo that it already has absorbed "significant cost increases."

  • Google Bets on Offices With $9.5 Billion U.S. Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Google said it will invest $9.5 billion in offices and data centers in the U.S. over 2022, putting money behind its bid to get more workers back in its buildings.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Talks of ‘War Crimes’ in a Biden CallU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Te

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Plans To Invest $300M To Expand Protein Production

    Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) said it is planning a 0 million investment to expand its Decatur, Illinois, alternative protein production. The company will also launch a Protein Innovation Center to enhance its alternative protein capabilities. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. The investment will support ADM's soy protein concentrate capacity and nearly double the extrusion capacity at the Decatur complex. "The array of opportunity areas for alternativ

  • Bank of Canada Increases Interest Rates by Half-Percentage Point, Biggest Jump in Decades

    Officials make a substantial upward revision to their inflation outlook, saying interest rates have further to climb until the consumer-price index moves closer to 2%

  • New Jersey Transit Ridership Grows as Workers Return to the Office

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit said rail and bus ridership is continuing to rebound as Covid-19 protocols relax across the state and people return to their offices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledWeek

  • Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: He’s literally day to day

    Marc J. Spears: Steve Kerr says Curry has been doing individual court work and nothing more than the update. Kerr says "he's literally day to day." Kerr expects the team to scrimmage on Thursday. Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears What's the buzz on ...

  • Cash Handouts are Saving Brazil’s Poorest — and Bolsonaro’s Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- Hawking his goods by the roadside in the northeast town of Salgueiro, traveling salesman Matheus Silva has a new line in this election year in Brazil.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledAlongsi

  • USDA Says All Food Prices Will Increase in 2022—Especially for These 5 Foods

    Get ready to pay higher prices for chicken, eggs, and more.

  • Why Europeans Are Suddenly Snapping Up Cheap American Cheese

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe, famed for its delicious gouda, brie and mozzarella, is facing shortfalls of milk. As a result, it’s buying up more U.S. cheese — the cheap, processed kind.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Tensi

  • Markets Skyrocket After Consumer Price Index Data Shows Major Jump

    Markets Skyrocket After Consumer Price Index Data Shows Major Jump

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Mozilla Says No to Bitcoin (BTC) in Favor of Proof-of-Stake Cryptos

    Mozilla stops accepting Proof-of-Work crypto donations. It remains to be seen whether Mozilla sets precedence amidst increase scrutiny over PoW mining.

  • Oil Prices Are Rebounding for Two Key Reasons

    Energy market volatility has shown no signs of going away despite oil prices coming down from recent highs. WTI has moved more than 2% – in either direction – in seven of the last 10 trading days, including Tuesday’s early rise.

  • Food prices have spiked at a rate not seen since 1981 — more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

    The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 13.7% on the year as the index for beef rose 16%, the government said Tuesday.

  • WTO panel largely backs Mexico in row with Costa Rica over avocados

    ZURICH (Reuters) -A World Trade Organization panel has largely sided with Mexico in a dispute with Costa Rica over import restrictions on Mexican avocados, a report released on Wednesday showed, with Costa Rica saying it accepted the decision. The panel found that the sanitary risk assessment presented by Costa Rica lacked sufficient scientific basis. Mexico had complained in 2017 that Costa Rica was improperly restricting the import of fresh avocados, and a dispute settlement panel has been considering the case since 2019.

  • Oil’s Comeback: Signs Emerge That U.S. Producers Are Ready to Drill More

    The number of rigs in the U.S. rises, and new data on permits in one key U.S. basin show that activity is ramping up.

  • Inflation is forcing Indians to switch to cheaper cooking oils

    India’s central bank may have been slow to acknowledge rising inflation but consumers are feeling the heat. Prices of edible oils have risen steadily over the past two years, with brief periods of respite because of the government’s interventions. On the whole, households report that prices of everyday kitchen oils like sunflower, mustard, and soybean have risen by 50%-70% since before the covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by community-led social media platform LocalCircles.