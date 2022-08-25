Is Amazon (AMZN) a Safe Investment for the Long-Term?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm carries five strategies and all these strategies trailed their benchmark index in the second quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -28.4% net of fees and expenses, Small Cap Composite returned net -25.8%, Focus Composite returned net -22.8%, Focus Plus composite returned net -22.9% and All Cap Composite returned net -29.1% during the quarter. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners discussed stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an American retailer. On August 23, 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $133.62 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose to 10.46% and its shares lost 19.00% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.361 trillion.

Here is what Vulcan Value Partners specifically said about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN):

“Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has three components to its business model: online retail, cloud-based Amazon Web Services (AWS), and online advertising. We believe that the stock price has declined primarily due to its disappointing online retail results. Retail was extremely successful during COVID, and Amazon spent immensely to protect the consumer experience including buying extra inventory, buying inventory ahead of time, securing alternate shipping routes and adding extra warehouse space. We believe this long-term behavior has been successful for Amazon as customer retention and engagement remain at high levels. Post-COVID, the company is in the process of rightsizing its cost structure, and it is facing a tough period of comparisons. The retail segment is the smallest contributor to our overall value. The majority of the company’s value is in AWS, which we believe is one of the best businesses in the world. AWS’ revenue is expected to be approximately $80 billion this year, which is nearly double the amount in 2020. The company’s online advertising has turned into an attractive business that did not exist 15 years ago, and we estimate its revenue to be around $40 billion this year.” christian-wiediger-rymh7EZPqRs-unsplash

Our research shows that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) performed well in this quarter and the stock gained the first position in the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was held by 252 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter compared to 271 in the previous quarter.

