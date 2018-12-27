Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $1,461.64, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 12.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2019. On that day, AMZN is projected to report earnings of $5.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 153.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.61 billion, up 18.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.50 per share and revenue of $232.69 billion, which would represent changes of +328.57% and +30.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMZN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMZN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 75.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.37, so we one might conclude that AMZN is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



