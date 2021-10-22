Amazon: An Attractive Risk-Reward Play

Amazon (AMZN) saw exponential growth in 2020 with pandemic-driven tailwinds pushing it forward. 2021, however, has turned out to be much more of a challenge on several levels, resulting in the stock’s underperformance.

Jefferies’ Brent Thill cites “difficult comps, labor shortages, and supply-chain disruptions” as reasons why Amazon’s “multiple” has dropped by ~25% since mid-2020.

Despite the segment representing just 12% of the company’s Operating Income (69% of sales), the analyst believes the “key overhang” has been the slowdown in core-Retail sales growth as the company has encountered some very tough comps.

The Q2 sales shortfall - the first miss in 3 almost years - along with “continuing pressure” on operating income margin due to logistics investments and a “tight” labor market, was not well-received by investors. Add to that the fact Amazon’s Q3 sales guidance was 6% lower than the high end of the Street’s and you can understand investors’ concerns.

However, Thill thinks the worries are overblown. “Despite the slowdown, our 2H core-Retail Sales estimate represents ~24% 2-yr growth, which is above pre-pandemic levels (18% in FY19) and supports our view that e-comm adoption has permanently increased,” the 5-star analyst reassured.

Furthermore, as the “temporary headwinds” fade, Thill expects margins and FCF will “better reflect the benefit of faster growth” in the higher-margin AWS and Advertising. These are elements of Amazon’s business Thill thinks the market “underappreciates,” believing these segments to be “key drivers of shareholder value. “

While the pair made up only 17% of revenue in 2020, they provided the bulk of Operating Income (75%) while representing 64% of Thill’s SOTP (sum of the parts) valuation. Both also beat consensus estimates in Q2 and “accelerated sequentially.” As such, the analyst sees “faster growth in AMZN's highest-margin businesses, resulting in upside to consensus Op Income over time.”

With lowered expectations following the 3Q guide-down and abetted by the aforementioned ~25% “multiple compression”, Amazon offers an “attractive risk-reward.”

To this end, Thill reiterated a Buy rating, backed by a $4,200 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 22%. (To watch Thill’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street agrees almost to a tee; the average price target is virtually identical to Thill’s. Additionally, there are only Buy reviews on record for the ecommerce giant – 31, in fact – all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

