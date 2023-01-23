Amazon Begins Air Freight Services in India

Saritha Rai
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is beginning air freight services in India, expanding in Asia even as global online sales growth stalls following a pandemic-era boom.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The e-commerce retail giant will use cargo capacity in a Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by partner Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt to begin shipments in Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai, said Akhil Saxena, a vice president of customer fulfillment.

Amazon is trying to sell unused space in its cargo jets, as it adjusts to a post-pandemic slowdown that has forced it to cut 12,000 employees, or about 6% of its workforce.

Demand for air cargo has cooled, with the sector projected to slow down further this year. The Seattle-based ecommerce company has a fleet of more than 110 planes flying to more than 70 destinations worldwide, Saxena said, speaking at an Amazon Air launch event in Hyderabad, southern India, Monday. Amazon is offering space on its planes and charter flights, on top of plans to sublet excess warehouse space.

Amazon began its air cargo service in 2016, in what was soon seen as a challenge to United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp. Amazon Air operates out of small regional airports close to its warehouses, helping the company meet orders for one- and two-day delivery.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Who is Love Island star Will Young? Meet ‘Farmer Will’, the TikTok sensation making farming cool

    TikTok farmer has more than one million followers on the platform

  • Amazon launches air freight service in India

    Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets. India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air. Amazon has tied up with Quikjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier, which will use a lone Boeing 737-800 jet to fly shipments, the company said in a statement.

  • Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last three years

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25% - minister

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday, as the iPhone maker continues to move its manufacturing away from China. "Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said, pitching India as a competitive manufacturing destination. Goyal did not say when Apple wants to meet the target.

  • Louisiana families face higher insurance premiums after years of devastating storms

    Thousands of people in the South no longer have home insurance because companies are leaving the area after years of devastating storms. Between this winter's devastating tornados and other severe weather, this has left people dealing with thousands of dollars in damage. Dr. Rajesh Narayanan, chair of the Finance Department at Louisiana State University joins FOX Weather with more on why insurers are pulling out of the state.

  • Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger search warrant found less evidence than expected, expert says

    Kohberger is accused of the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November

  • Shark attack on dolphin in Sydney closes popular beaches

    Hundreds of people had been about to enter the water to compete in the Manly Open Surf carnival.

  • Inside Southwest Airlines' Nashville airport meltdown and how a viral TikTok sparked a major review

    More than 100,000 Southwest passengers flying through Nashville during Christmas holiday were stranded. Viral videos of the incident prompted changes.

  • Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open

    Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open as Djokovic takes on a crowd favourite on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne

  • Female Afghan soldiers helped us in our longest war. Washington needs to step up for them.

    Failure to recognize the Afghan Adjustment Act, and the women who served, would be a mistake that could cost the US in many ways for many years.

  • Bill Gates Is Backing an Aussie Startup Trying to Stop Cows Burping Methane

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology startup that has plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with a lab-grown feed additive. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Ave

  • China Says Covid Deaths Top 12,600 and More Than 1 Billion Infected

    (Bloomberg) -- China said its Covid-related death toll topped more than 12,600 in the week before the Lunar New Year holiday, while a top health official suggested more than 1.1 billion people had been infected since virus controls were abruptly dismantled late last year. Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Yo

  • New Zealand’s New Prime Minister Signals Policy Overhaul to Win Back Voters

    (Bloomberg) -- Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will prioritize the economy as a recession looms and may jettison some of Jacinda Ardern’s policies as he seeks to win back the political middle ground ahead of an October election.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • 'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions

    STORY: A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine - private military contractor Wagner - fired back at the White House Saturday after Washington on Friday announced new sanctions against the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Wagner,&nbsp;which has claimed credit for Russia's battlefield advances in Ukraine, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization -- a move that would&nbsp;freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit&nbsp;Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.KIRBY:&nbsp;"With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this: Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."Kirby said the Wagner group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine - including infantry rockets and missiles - and that images showed five Russian railcars that traveled from Russia to North Korea.North Korea's Foreign Ministry has called the report groundless.On Saturday, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published an open letter to the White House, asking Kirby "what crime" his company had committed.Prigozhin, who previously denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict, describing &nbsp;Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly turning to Wagner for military support, causing some tensions in Moscow.“We continue to assess that Wagner currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Our information indicates the Russian Defense Ministry has reservations about Wagner's recruitment methods. Despite this, we assess that it is likely that Wagner will continue to recruit right out of Russian prisons.”Aside from the new sanctions, Prigozhin is wanted in the United States for interference in U.S. elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

  • Dollar Declines, European Equity Futures Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts, Japanese stocks climbed and European futures rose in subdued trading on Monday, with many major centers in Asia closed for Lunar New Year celebrations.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s

  • Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank

    Ira Siegelman has never even been to Atlanta, but a fraudster still cashed a stolen $400,000 check in his name.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Each of the major market indexes fell victim to a bear market. For the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.9%, the S&P 500 tumbled 19.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 33%, marking the trio's worst combined performance since 2008 during the Great Recession.

  • Apple Announces New Chips -- Should Semiconductor Companies Worry?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max silicon solutions.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.