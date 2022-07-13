Amazon’s Best Summer Deals on Hot Weather Items

kasinv / iStock.com

Amazon started in 1994 as a website that only sold books. Today, it’s just what its founder Jeff Bezos knew it would become — an e-commerce behemoth.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

If you need something, you can type it into the search bar on Amazon and you’ll likely be presented with pages of options in mere seconds. But just like most retailers, some items on Amazon are better deals than others, and with prices as they are, saving as much as possible is on just about everyone’s mind.

So, here are the best summer deals on Amazon for hot weather items to help you save time and money.

Sandals

Shoes, such as sandals, that are easy to slip on and off are a summer go-to for many people, and Amazon has some fantastic deals.

“Particularly if you shop the Outlet section of Amazon, you’ll find overstock sandals at great prices for the whole family,” said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews. “Sandals for adults start around $8, while those for kids are as little as $6 or so. These are great deals because they’ll help to keep your feet cool whether you’re on the beach or just running errands in the summer heat, and you won’t have to spend a fortune.”

Water Toys

Amazon has a variety of affordable water toys, no matter if you’re looking for something to use in your yard or take to the pool.

“Look for things like backyard water slides for under $40, but also giant inflatable pool floats like flamingos for less than $30 that are designed to hold one adult or two kids,” said Ramhold. “There are also inflatable pool tubes for super low prices, including 2-packs for around $10 or 4-packs for around $17. These are excellent purchases for the summer if you need to entertain kids of all ages as they can share the giant flamingo or unicorn, or get their own smaller inner tube. And if you don’t have a pool, the backyard water slides are an affordable alternative.”

Story continues

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Coolers

Having a cooler is a given for summer outings, including picnics, boating trips and days at the beach, but you don’t have to buy a fancy name brand to keep your drinks and snacks sufficiently chilled.

“You can score a 30-can insulated cooler on Amazon for $34.99 compared to a 30-can insulated RTIC cooler for nearly $130,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

Bug Spray

“Summertime is when people of all ages get outside, but worrying about bugs, especially ticks and mosquitos, is no fun,” Ramhold said.

“You can pick up different kinds of bug spray at excellent prices at Amazon, including plenty of DEET-free options for around $1.25 per ounce or so. And if you aren’t interested in bug sprays, Amazon has other options available too, like mosquito patches for 15 cents each or mosquito repellent bracelets for about 87 cents each. If you need something more potent, Amazon has options that will reportedly repel ticks, biting flies, and more.”

Swimwear

“Amazon has plenty of affordable swimwear options, with prices starting around $8 for kids and $10 or so for adults,” Ramhold said. “Considering you can find so many different styles without spending a fortune, picking up swimwear for the whole family at Amazon is a good way to combat the inflation you may find elsewhere.”

PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station

“For those worried about their pet getting enough to drink this summer, head to Amazon to purchase PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station,” said Christian Kjaer, the CEO and co-founder of ElleVet Sciences. “It’s currently 37% off making the medium size only $21.95. It’s perfect for both dogs and cats alike. Made out of sturdy construction, the reservoir features a stainless-steel bowl that’s easy to clean and allows your pet to be hydrated both day and night.”

Amazon Products

“With Prime Day … you can expect to score deals on Amazon products like 54% off the Blink Mini smart security camera — which is great for when you’re away on summer vacation,” said Gramuglia. “And on top of the Prime Day deal, you can also earn 7% cash back on Amazon Home Security & Smart Home Devices when you shop through TopCashback.com.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon’s Best Summer Deals on Hot Weather Items