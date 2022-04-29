Amazon’s Biggest Drop Since 2006 Caps Miserable Month for Tech

Amazon’s Biggest Drop Since 2006 Caps Miserable Month for Tech
Ryan Vlastelica
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shares collapsed on Friday, with a loss in market value that ranks as one of the worst in Wall Street history after it gave an outlook that was seen as disappointing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock sank 14% in its biggest one-day drop since July 2006, with shares closing at their lowest level since June 2020. The selloff erased $206.2 billion off the company’s market valuation, a wipeout exceeded only by Meta Platforms, which shed $251.3 billion in market value after a disastrous report of its own in February.

The slump was the latest hit to the biggest names in the U.S. stock market, which came under heavy pressure in April amid a tumultuous earnings season and concerns over Federal Reserve policy. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 4.5% on Friday, bringing its April decline to 13%, its biggest one-month drop since October 2008.

“Things are so weak you want to hide under your desk,” said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc. “People are coming to the realization that the easy money is over. There are concerns about rates going higher, about Covid, the war, and now you’re seeing weakness in the tech titans that led everything up for so long.”

Amazon fell 24% for the month, its biggest one-month percentage drop since November 2008. Alphabet, which reported weak first-quarter revenue earlier this week, dropped 18% in April, also its worst since November 2008.

Among other names, Apple Inc. fell 9.7% for April, its biggest one-month drop since September 2020. Shares fell 3.7% on Friday after it reported its results and warned about the impact that supply constraints would have on revenue.

The tech losses were so widespread in April that even companies that reported good results weren’t spared.

Microsoft Corp. fell 10% in April, its worst one-month decline since January 2015 even after it reported results that were seen as strong. Meta Platforms Inc. fell 9.8% in April, even with a huge spike in the wake of results on Thursday.

“Rising cost pressures and uncertain outlooks from the largest technology names have investors agitated going into the weekend, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management in e-mailed comments. “Investors are not likely to be comfortable any time soon with the Fed widely expected to deliver a 50 basis point hike along with a hawkish message next week.”

(Updates to market close, adds commentary, chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock not immune to 'buyers' strike' in the tech sector: Analyst

    Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings for Apple and Amazon as well as the outlook for Big Tech amid inflation and supply chain constraints.

  • Stock Market Today - 4/29: Dow Tumbles 900 Points; Big Tech Earnings Whiff; Apple, Amazon Lead Markets Lower

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 939 points, or 2.77%, to 32,977, while the S&P 500, which is down 7.2% for the month, fell 3.63% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.17% as Amazon's posted a surprise first quarter loss, with surging expenses and the weakest revenue growth in a decade. Apple's March quarter earnings beat, which saw iPhone sales rise even amid Covid-triggered shutdowns in China and ongoing disruptions in global supply chains and semiconductor supplies, was clouded by a muted near-term outlook. The reads added to an overall mood of unease in global stocks, which have suffered through their largest monthly retreat in two years, as data from the Commerce Department yesterday indicated a sharp slowdown in the U.S. economy even as interest rate traders continue to price-in 150 basis points worth of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve over the next two policy meetings, starting with next week's in Washington.

  • Alibaba Lead Gains in U.S. listed China Stocks on Beijing Vow

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks jumped across the board on Friday with tech shares leading the gains after Beijing pledged more stimulus to rescue an economy hampered by extended Covid lockdowns and to support the development of tech platform companies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Wo

  • Chevron Reaps Biggest Profit in Almost 10 Years on Oil Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. posted the highest quarterly earnings in almost a decade as soaring energy demand and Russia’s war on Ukraine strained global supplies, ratcheting up prices for everything from natural gas to diesel. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAla

  • It ‘Felt Fishy’: Game Operator Rebuffed Fake Data Request

    (Bloomberg) -- The data request was in all caps and urgent: “EXIGENT CIRCUMSTANCE DISCLOSURE REQUEST IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ!” On March 13, the administrators of an online game marketed for children called Toontown Rewritten received an emergency request for user information that appeared to come from a police captain in Bangladesh. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billio

  • Gold at a Two-Month Low: Time to Buy Inverse ETFs?

    Gold prices lost 3.3% in the past five days (as of Apr 27, 2022) and 3.5%past month on faster-than-expected Fed rate hike speculation.

  • Silver Prices Continue to Move Lower as the Dollar and Bond Yields Strengthen

    Silver prices continue to fall despite disappointing GDP report.

  • What Happens to #BlackTwitter When Musk Takes Over?

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackPlanet? Tumblr? Or, God forbid — MySpace?Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, Europe Rethinks Its China TiesThose were some of the alternatives to Twitter floated by Black users contemplating leaving the social media pl

  • Chevron to Ramp Up Output at Biggest U.S. Oil Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. lifted its production target in North America’s biggest oil field in a sign that U.S. shale is responding to $100-a-barrel crude despite rising cost pressures and equipment shortages. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAlarmed by Russia’s

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally as market attempts comeback from the week's sell-off

    U.S. stocks advanced in a choppy session Thursday as markets continued a comeback from steep losses earlier this week.

  • Oil Rides Longest Monthly Winning Streak Since Early 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil logged gains for a fifth month after another tumultuous period of trading that saw prices whipsawed by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and a resurgence of Covid-19 in China.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, E

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes sharply lower on Amazon slump, inflation worries

    Wall Street slid on Friday to its deepest daily losses since 2020, as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates. Amazon.com Inc tumbled 14.05% in its steepest one-day drop since 2006, leaving the widely held stock near two-year lows.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

    The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different...

  • Don't Count On CAT Stock Having Nine Lives

    When you see overwhelming weakness come into the market, don't expect stocks to always come back.

  • Market check: Stocks sink, Amazon stock hits 52-week low

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • Exxon, Chevron post big revenues, but Wall Street shrugs

    (Reuters) -The two largest U.S. oil companies on Friday posted big revenues in the first quarter, but analysts said Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp fell short of expectation during a period when oil prices surged to nearly $140 a barrel. Exxon and Chevron earned $5.5 billion and $6.3 billion, respectively, and the former returned to its years-ago strategy of big share repurchases by tripling expected buybacks through 2023 to $30 billion. Chevron got in on that as well, boosting buybacks to their most in more than a year.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Fortune Soars by Most Ever After Facebook Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg just had his best day ever. At least as far as his personal wealth is concerned.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyMeta Platforms Inc. shares soared 17.6% on Thursday after the company repo

  • Amazon has ‘a ton of pricing power’ for its Prime service, analyst says

    Cowen Sr. Analyst John Blackledge joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon earnings, the company’s pricing power, inflation and supply chain constraints, and the outlook for growth as the stock drops to its lowest level since 2014.