Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

We've got black one-piece swimsuits on the brain. Although we won't be traveling too far afield this spring or summer, we'll still be seeking out nearby sun and sand where we can find it — so, as we plan out the bathing-suit shopping required to address our winter-induced vitamin D deficiencies, a little black one-piece is at the top of the list. Much like the reliable LBD, the LBOP is more than equipped to be your go-to swimwear essential: it's simple, flattering, easy to wear, and can double as a bodysuit in a pinch. To spare you from the nightmare of online shopper's remorse, we scoured the internet using the consumer-comment section to find the best swimsuit bets. Ahead, discover nothing less than the top-vetted styles worth suiting up in for your next sunshine-soaked occasion.Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Andie Swim The MykonosThe Deep VWith one deep-plunging V-neckline, the black-one piece is taken to sexy town while still maintaining its eternally classic appeal. The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 992 reviews on Andie.comWhat They're Saying: "I ordered a size M, and the fit is almost perfect. The top is a little big but not bad. Very, very well-made and feels durable. I am ordering my second suit from Andie Swim today!" – Jennifer R, Andie Swim ReviewerShop AndieAndie The Mykonos—flat, $, available at AndieAerie Wrap One-Piece SwimsuitThe WraparoundThink classic DVF, but for swimwear. Aerie's take on the wrap dress trend for bathing suits looks good, feels good, and comes with removable pads so you can wear it exactly as desired. The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 308 reviews on AerieWhat They're Saying: "This suit is perfect for the person looking to have the look of a 2 piece but coverage of a full suit. I’m normally a medium. 34DD top. This can be tightened to support or loosened. Highly recommend." — Bels, Aerie reviewerShop AerieAerie Wrap One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at American Eagle OutfittersSummersalt The SidestrokeThe Solo-ShoulderYou can't go through the pages upon pages of glowing reviews for this one-shoulder number without seeing the word "compliment" mentioned over and over again. Not only does the sleek style attract positive attention but it also offers an effortless fit that's easy to move around in. The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 1,482 reviews on SummersaltWhat They're Saying: “Fits amazing, great quality and looks so good! Wore it for a girls' trip in Hawaii and I had strangers stop me to tell me how they had seen the suit online and thought it looked amazing on me!” — Disha M., Summersalt reviewerShop SummersaltSummersalt The Sidestroke, $, available at SummersaltMaaji Hat Black Heavenly Reversible One-Piece SwimsuitThe Lace-UpTie up your favorite one-piece like a shoe tie. This suit holds in everything while giving us major sexy vibes. The Hype: 3.7 out of 5; 12 Reviews on Nordstromrack.comWhat They're Saying:"Love the way it fits. It lifts your butt and flattens the tummy - Win!" –Janeth, Nordstrom Rack ReviewerShop Nordstrom Rack Maaji Hat Black Heavenly Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Torrid Wireless Black Lattice One-PieceThe PlungeCustomers love the way this suit hugs their curves thanks to its Slim Fix mesh lining made to contour your body. Plus, the multiway straps can be adjusted for the perfect fit so you'll really feel as good as you look. The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 418 reviews on TorridWhat They're Saying: "Love this suit. I'm 5'6", 370 lbs and it fits perfectly. Very comfy, doesn't ride up and the plunging neckline is sexy. I would highly recommend it." — Jenny 77, Torrid reviewerShop TorridTorrid Black Lattice Ruched Swimsuit, $, available at TorridMiracle Suit Illusionist Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit The Silhouette Shaper With allover slimming technology, this one-piece accentuates your natural shape without any uncomfortable panels or wires. Its exclusive Miratex® fabric is designed to firm, hold, and form your frame without being suffocating. The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 98 reviews on Macy’s.comWhat They’re Saying: “I have many Miraclesuits and this is the most flattering of all! I wear a size 12 everything and the size 12 is just great for me being curvy (doesn't ride up in the rear). Even if I was a bit larger in the bust it would fit. I bought this style several years ago elsewhere and loved it. I was so happy to see it again that I bought 3 more colors! I wash by hand in the sink and they last for years!” — Anonymous Macys.com reviewerShop Macy'sMiraclesuit Illusionist Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at NordstromMiraclesuit MiraclesuitPlus Size Illusionist Crossover One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Dillard'sTrina Turk Studio Solid Bandeau One-PieceThe Cold-ShoulderThanks to its sweet ruffled trim detail, this suit accents the front neckline in a subtle and stylish way. Plus, you have the option to remove its contour pads depending on the shape and support that suits you best. The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 55 reviews on NordstromWhat They're Saying: "Love it — it fits perfectly. I also wear it with cut off jean shorts to make it look like a blouse — perfect for summer and tropical vacations." — RLBH, Nordstrom reviewerShop NordstromTrina Turk Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at NordstromApt. 9 Keyhole Halter SwimsuitThe HalterThis 70s-inspired neckline is a crucial component of every woman’s swimwear wardrobe — especially for those avoiding pesky shoulder tan lines. Reviewers praised the cool details and flattering lines on this affordable bathing tog.The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 15 reviews on Kohls.comWhat They’re Saying: “Being a daily swimmer I am very selective when it comes to my swimwear. It has to meet very specific criteria and this one met them all! The halter makes for a very comfortable swim as well as accents your upper body. The keyhole just puts the perfect touch to create a lovely look. Being a one-piece allows for better sun coverage as well as helps to create a sleek appearance. I like the fact that the leg holes are a little higher which not only allows for a better swim but defines your legs. Really a wonderful swimsuit!” — Jillie, Kohl’s reviewerShop Kohl'sApt. 9 Keyhole Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Kohl'sDixperfect One Piece Swimsuit The High-CutIt's no coincidence that this '90s-inspired, scoop-neck style had its own viral moment on Amazon. Its exaggerated arm and leg openings add a touch of glam while the wide straps and durable lining keep you secure.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 229 reviews on AmazonWhat They're Saying: "Bae watch! This swimsuit is totally retro and very well constructed. It holds you in and fits true to size. I have thick thighs so a little nervous about how high cut it is, but will make it work!" — NJ, Amazon reviewerShop AmazonDixperfect 90s Trend One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at AmazonMagicsuit Rita One PieceThe RuffleA statement-making neckline ruffle and beaded details make this sleek one-piece a stylish choice, while underwire and removable cups offer plenty of support for fuller busts.The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars, 18 reviews on MiracleSuit.comWhat They’re Saying: “It fits perfectly and holds me in in the right places. I love it. Thanks” — Glenda, Miracle Suit reviewerShop MiracleSuitMiracle suit 2021 Magicsuit Solid Rita Top, $, available at Magic suitDaci Cutout One PieceThe GlamorousA full-coverage option that supports and flatters while strategically showing a little skin, this plus-size option has racked up accolades for its streamlined, sexy silhouette.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars, 736 reviews on Amazon.comWhat They’re Saying: “I LOVE this bathing suit. Modest but sexy and well made. Not too thick or bulky like a lot of plus size swimwear. I have a VERY large chest but smaller on the bottom and it fit my ‘girls’ perfectly! I think I might order another color/pattern right now! Very happy with this purchase!” — Tiffany, Amazon reviewerShop AmazonDaci Cutout One Piece, $, available at AmazonAshley Graham x Swimsuits For All Boss Black One PieceThe Sexy SupportThe sexy silhouette of this one-piece is designed to flatter your figure and support your assets. The straps are adjustable and there are built-in soft cups that cover and boost just the right amount.The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 654 reviews on Swimsuits For AllWhat They’re Saying: “This suit is exceptionally flattering to my body type. I’m very curvy with hips that don’t lie... and the booty to match. I feel secure, sexy, and confident in this. The ruching helps to hide any perceived flaws and the suit doesn’t cut into me at all. I look forward to trying other suits from this site.” — Mara J., Swimsuits For All reviewerShop Swimsuits For AllAshley Graham x Swimsuits For All Boss Black Swimsuit, $, available at Swimsuits For AllTempt Me High Neck One Piece Swimsuit The Hidden GemYou know you’ve found a winner when your swimsuit manages to be both sexy and supportive. The high-neck design of this Amazon find features a padded push-up bra and neck hook closure for shaping and support while its see-through mesh style and plunging back design add a flirty touch. The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 6,364 reviews on AmazonWhat They’re Saying: "I ordered this hesitantly. I hate buying swimsuits online. This was a great surprise! It looks great on and is super comfortable... This from someone who tries on 20 suits a year, has a mini break down, then settles on one. Lol. I am 5'4" with [an athletic, curvy build], so it's hard finding things that are flattering." — ANRamsey, Amazon reviewerShop AmazonTempt Me One Piece Mesh Swimsuit, $, available at AmazonNorma Kamali Marissa One-PieceThe Barely-ThereYou won't just walk in this swimsuit — you’ll strut. Every inch of this suit is dramatically highcut to elongate all of your limbs.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars; 66 reviews on Revolve.comWhat They’re Saying: “This item is just amazing, you feel like a star!” — Silvia, Revolve reviewerShop RevolveNorma Kamali One Piece In Black, $, available at RevolveHilor One Shoulder Asymmetric Ruffle MonokiniThe AffordableIf you’re a fan of the one-shoulder top, why not try out the trend for your swimwear? The stylish asymmetric neckline of this under-$30 option looks sophisticated (read: expensive) while the ruffled trim adds a flirty touch.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 2,134 reviews on Amazon.comWhat They’re Saying: “This is so cute. I’m actually kind of excited to wear a swimsuit, which is not something I normally say. It’s so hard to find a swimsuit that supports and covers my chest but is still stylish, but this does just that!” - Meagan, Amazon reviewerShop AmazonHilor One Shoulder Asymmetric Ruffle Monokini, $, available at AmazonTYR Solid Maxfit SwimsuitThe AthleticIf you're an active swimmer and need a little black swimsuit that can keep up, consider this athletic option featuring secure straps and a classic cut. The long-lasting, chlorine-resistant material makes this a stylishly durable choice.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 209 reviews on Swimoutlet.comWhat They’re Saying: "I like this suit a lot. It has great support and doesn't ride up in the back or front. I swim lots of laps on most days, so it has stood the test of my swim workouts!" - Ellen D., Swim Outlet reviewerShop Swim OutletTYR Solid Maxfit Swimsuit, $, available at Swim OutletSeafolly Active One-Piece SwimsuitThe Extra ProtectionAccording to a number of pleased Anthropologie shoppers, one of the best things about this swimsuit is that it protects your shoulders and chest from the sun. It's made from a solid, thick material that fits well and flatters the body. The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars; 14 reviews on AnthropologieWhat They're Saying: "This suit has it all. It's actually COMFORTABLE and flattering. Good bum coverage and I especially love the fact that it protects your shoulders from the sun. Perfect choice for hanging out in the ocean and watching the manatees swim by..." — LMLat9000, Anthropologie reviewerSeafolly Anthropologie Active One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at AnthropologieThe Bandeau One-PieceNothing is sweeter than a sweetheart neckline. And although this flattering bandeau-style suit already has reinforced side boning, there’s also a detachable halter strap for the moments where you want a little extra bust support.The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 24 reviews on ZapposWhat They’re Saying: “Felt like a goddess in this! Gorgeous suit!” - Anonymous Zappos customerLa Blanca Bandeau One-Piece, $, available at ZapposRalph Lauren Beach Ruffled One PieceThe Subtle-But-Sultry SuitThis Ralph Lauren number might look sweet and straightforward, but a deep ruffled V necklace and slight shirring give this suit a super-flattering, va-va-voom quality.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 194 reviews on Bloomingdales.comWhat They’re Saying: “This suit actually makes me feel good in my skin. It has compression at the tummy area, but not so much that I feel confined. It is comfortable and I have worn the suit for hours on end, all the way through dinner time with no problems. It provides great coverage so I feel confident playing in the sand and pool with my kids. And best of all, there is a ruffle along the bust, which provides a nice detail to sort of camouflage my smaller bust.” — SwimmingMum, Bloomingdale’s reviewerRalph Lauren Beach Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Bloomingdale'sThe Style That Loves Your CurvesThe simple silhouette of this one-piece is designed to flatter your figure. There is much to love about the ample shirring at the waist for a super-flattering fabrication that moves with you.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 12 reviews on NordstromWhat They’re Saying: “Great suit. Shapes you without binding you. I wish it was offered in more colors.” - Corbin3, Nordstrom reviewLa Blanca One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at NordstromMagicsuit Isabel Ruffle One PieceThe Statement PieceA statement-making neckline ruffle and beaded details make this sleek one-piece a stylish choice, while underwire and removable cups offer plenty of support for fuller busts.The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars, 18 reviews on Dillards.comWhat They’re Saying: “It fits perfectly and holds me in in the right places. I love it. Thanks” — Glenda, Miracle Suit reviewerMagicsuit Isabel Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Dillard'sSwimsuits For All Cut-Out Underwire One-Piece SwimsuitThe Suit With Surprising SupportOk, you’ll likely get weird tan lines from this one but it’s totally worth it. The criss-cross side detailing is super sexy, and the hidden underwire bra adds secret support for all kinds of beachside adventures.The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 411 reviews on Swimsuitsforall.comWhat They’re Saying: “This swimsuit is the real deal. It just arrived and I couldn't wait to try it on. Hands down the best swimsuit I have ever bought! Thank you for making my curves look awesome! I can't wait to wear it!” - DoreneD, Swimsuits For All reviewerAshley Graham x Swimsuits For All Black Cut Out Underwire One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at swimsuitsforallThe Vintage-Inspired FitHate dealing with bathing suits that are always riding up in the back? Keep everything in place with a retro, full-coverage swimsuit like this little number offering ruched detailing and a boy-short bottom fit.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 107 reviews on AnthropologieWhat They’re Saying: I avoided swimming in public until I discovered this suit! It's so flattering! The cut is comfortable, and I get compliments every time I wear it.” - ArcticAnthro, Anthropologie reviewSeafolly Boyleg One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at AnthropologieThe Halter-Top FitThe halter neckline and supportive body of this monokini is just what you need if you want something classic and comfortable. Also, the ruched detailing distracts from the stomach region for those of us who are a bit self-conscious and want the fabric camouflage.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 36 reviews on ModClothWhat They’re Saying: "Really great quality suit. The ruching and cut make it comfortable and flattering. I love the halter. I'm over 60 and a bit squarish in build, but I like that it makes me look curvier than I am." - Angela, ModCloth reviewKenneth Cole One-Piece Swimsuit In Black, $, available at ModClothKenneth Cole One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $, available at ModClothThe Cutout One-Piece For a look that’s equal parts elegant and fun, tease a bit of extra skin with this swimsuit's sneaky little cutout just below the chest. Bonus points for the adjustable straps.The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 6 reviews on LoftWhat They’re Saying: “I'm not usually for a one-piece but this one caught my eye for its simplicity. Well, let me just say I'm pleasantly surprised by how well it fits and how flattering it is. The top has just enough padding and the bow can be cinched to lift the bust just a bit.” - Faye75, Loft reviewLOFT Beach Bow Cutout One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at LOFTThe Adjustable SuitThis sleek monokini proves that your bathing suit can be sexy and practical all at the same time. While it features a plunging neckline and open back, the adjustable neck and lace-up straps allow for optimal support and a comfortable fit.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 64 reviews on TargetWhat They’re Saying: “By far the best bathing suit I've ever purchased. Having larger breasts, I was skeptical of the low cut, but the way it's tied in the back definitely keeps them in place.” - kp, Target reviewSunn Lab Swim Women's Double Halter Strappy Back One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Target.comMadewell Second Wave Crisscross One-Piece SwimsuitThe Eco-Friendly OptionThe fabric of this comfortable crisscross style was made using recycled plastic, allowing you to make a more conscious choice about your next swimsuit purchase. The suit is available in a wide range of styles (from XXS to 3X) and features a built-in shelf bra. The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 13 reviews on MadewellWhat They're Saying: "I have been searching for two years for the perfect, classic cut swimsuit in my size. I wear between a 20 and 22 and typically wear a 3x at Madewell. I ordered this in a 3x and it fits perfect! The cut is great, it is simple and classic and doesn’t have a bunch of weird padding or extreme unnecessary compression for 'slimming.'" — Tori95, Madewell reviewerMadewell Second Wave Crisscross One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at MadewellLively The Tank One PieceThe Low Back Cut For those who are into the '90's one-piece look but don't want a suit that shows off your pelvic bone, try this Lively style which dips low in the back and has a deep neckline — but keeps it covered otherwise. Designed for the cheeky beachgoers that don't want to go all-out cheeky, this option has got just the right amount of scoop. The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 5 reviews on LivelyWhat They’re Saying: “...I've used it more than 6 times and it looks new yet. The garment is very well made; the fabric is of good quality, not transparent, has good thickness. I love it and I always receive compliments when I wear it. Very good buy." — Rocio, Lively ReviewerLively The Tank One Piece, $, available at LivelyMiracle Suit Illusionist Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit The Silhouette Shaper With its overlapping mesh panels, this one-piece accentuates your natural shape without any uncomfortable panels or wires. Its exclusive Miratex® fabric is designed to firm, hold and form your frame without being suffocating. The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 31 reviews on NordstromWhat They’re Saying: “Super flattering suit! I wanted something that would help me feel confident this summer at the lake after having twins this winter and this suit delivered while still feeling a little sexy. I’m 5’8’’ [and] 135 lbs and the medium fits great.” — SNA5, Nordstrom reviewerMiraclesuit Illusionist Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at NordstromSunn Lab Swim Strappy Back One PieceThe Sexy BackThe strap-happy back of this design may look complicated, but it's actually very easy to wear. The suit has soft removable cups and moderate coverage so there's no need for adjustments — just suit up and go!The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 84 reviews on TargetWhat They're Saying: "This bathing suit is not only beautiful, it fits perfectly. Also, very easy to slip in and out of even when wet. I have gotten so many compliments!" — Mariah, Target reviewerSunn Lab Swim Strappy Back One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Target.comTorrid Wireless Black Lattice One-PieceThe Deep VCustomers love the way this suit hugs their curves thanks to its Slim Fix mesh lining made to contour your body. Plus, the multiway straps can be adjusted for the perfect fit so you'll really feel as good as you look. 