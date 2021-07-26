Amazon Bitcoin job ad boosts cryptocurrency surge

·2 min read
A real-world symbol of a gold Bitcoin on a pile, with a trending upward graph out-of-focus in the background
A real-world symbol of a gold Bitcoin on a pile, with a trending upward graph out-of-focus in the background

The price of some cryptocurrencies has surged, after retailer Amazon revealed it was hiring an expert in the field.

It advertised for a "digital currency and blockchain product lead" to look at "how Amazon's customers pay".

Bitcoin rose from $29,000 (£21,000) to more than $39,000 per coin on Monday, its largest growth in several weeks. Ethereum and Dogecoin also saw gains.

However, Amazon has not confirmed any plans to accept cryptocurrency payments, despite the speculation.

The job advert has been widely reported by cryptocurrency enthusiast sites, and London's City AM newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying Amazon was "definitely" pursuing Bitcoin payments in the near future.

Amazon said the successful candidate for the new job would:

  • have a deep understanding of cryptocurrency

  • "develop the case" for what Amazon should pursue

  • create the strategy for doing so

  • present the arguments to "very senior executives"

"We're inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon," a representative said.

"We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible."

Hargreaves Lansdown senior investment and markets analyst Susannah Streeter said enthusiasts were "salivating for every nugget of news about the future" of cryptocurrency.

"Amazon has scores of openings for blockchain specialists," she said.

"Given the might of Amazon Web Services, it isn't surprising that the tech giant wants to be at the cutting edge of new payments technology - and establishing a new digital currency is likely to be on the agenda."

But Ms Streeter added: "The sensitivity of crypto-coins and tokens remains stark and given the uncertain landscape ahead, with central banks looking to develop their own digital coins, investors should be wary of speculating with money they can't afford to lose."

Last week, Elon Musk hinted his Tesla car company may start accepting Bitcoin once again in the near future.

Mr Musk and Tesla have investments in Bitcoin.

And the car company briefly accepted the currency, before abandoning it over environmental concerns.

The Bitcoin network - and other cryptocurrencies - use vast amounts of electricity.

And Mr Musk now says its use of green energy is improving, though this is debated by critics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Bulls on a rampage, as Short-Sellers Go Into Hiding

    Bitcoin bulls have continued to hold their grip on the new asset class. Sunday’s current price rise representing the biggest single daily gain since June 16.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – July 26th, 2021

    It’s been a particularly bullish start to the week. A Bitcoin return to $40,000 levels would spur an extended rally, with resistance levels in play at the start of the week.

  • Social Security checks may see a huge raise next year. Will it be enough?

    Advocates say benefits haven't kept up with inflation — and that probably won't change.

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas

  • Airbus SE Front Runner For Italian Airline Fleet

    What happened: Bloomberg reports that Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) is the front runner to win a multi-billion dollar contract for a new aircraft fleet for Italy’s state-owned airline, following the bankruptcy of Alitalia. The deal is valued at $5.3 billion and would provide 81 new generation planes over a four year period. Why it’s important: The contract for the aircraft fleet is being issued by the successor of bankrupt Alitalia. Executives at Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA, known as ITA, have yet to ma

  • 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket in the Second Half of 2021

    After last year's impressive rebound, the U.S. stock market has shown no signs of slowing down. On Friday, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all closed at record highs. Scott Levine (Hyzon Motors): If Hyzon Motors isn't a name you remember seeing among the other usual fuel cell suspects, it's not that surprising.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    You'd think that stocks that are Dividend Aristocrats -- members of the S&P 500 with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases -- would by default have really attractive dividends. You don't even need a lot of upfront money to invest in these promising dividend stocks. Here are the three smartest Dividend Aristocrats to buy with $500 right now, in my opinion.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If the Market Crashes

    There's also something else that I'm convinced about: Buying certain dividend stocks when the market crashes is a smart idea. You can lock in fantastic yields when you invest in the right dividend stocks that are trading at low prices. What are the best stocks to scoop up during a major market meltdown?

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • It's Official: Lucid Motors Closes SPAC Deal and Debuts as "LCID" on Monday

    Following some last-minute drama, Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) and Lucid Motors officially closed their merger on Friday. With the combination complete, the ticker symbol will change and start trading under "LCID" on Monday morning, just a day later than previously expected. Churchill Capital IV, the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the nascent electric vehicle (EV) maker public, held its special shareholder meeting on Thursday but faced a minor setback.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    Many technology stocks were big winners in 2020, but when the new year began investors seemed to lose a bit of their enthusiasm for the sector. Perhaps investors thought that tech stocks were flying too high or that other sectors could grow faster as the economy opened back up. Whatever the case, some fantastic technology stocks are currently on sale and savvy investors would be wise to head straight to the bargain bin.

  • 1 Tech Stock That Could Double Your Money (and More)

    In the 1970s, relational databases were developed to meet this need, and at the time they worked well. Most data was highly structured, meaning it fit neatly into tables, and that's exactly how relational databases work. Its document database platform allows clients to store unstructured data.

  • 4 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in a Decade

    If you buy stakes in game-changing businesses, you have the opportunity to take a large sum of money and turn it into a life-altering amount of cash. Whereas real estate is traditionally a slow-growing, if not boring, sector, technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is showing Wall Street that it has the ability to completely change how properties are purchased, sold, and viewed. Traditional real estate companies charge up to a 3% commission/listing fee when a home is bought or sold.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    Despite there being numerous ways to build wealth, few pathways can offer the financial independence that can be achieved by putting your money to work in the stock market. Since 1980, the broad-based S&P 500 has navigated its way through four significant bear markets, yet has delivered an average annual total return, including dividends paid, of 11% per year. If bargain-hunting growth stocks is your thing, you're going to love biotech stock Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL).

  • Largest Ethereum-based Decentralized Exchange Delisting Tokens

    What happened: The largest Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized cryptocurrency exchange has delisted several tokens ahead of anticipated regulatory scrutiny. Uniswap has removed Tether Gold and tokenized stocks from crypto derivatives platforms like Synthetix. The move by Booklyn-based Uniswap Labs is in response to US laws preventing the company from selling certain investments. Why it’s important: The delistings come after an international crackdown on Binance, the world's largest crypto

  • Forget a Market Crash, Start Buying These 3 Stocks Now

    After an epic run following initial economic lockdowns (and a concurrent "market crash") last spring, stocks rallied and finished 2020 strong with double-digit percentage returns. Plus, buying shares of growing businesses is one way to beat the market when it does finally take a tumble. Three stocks you can start buying right now are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN).

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.27 per share on the 16th of August...