Amazon Black Friday deals: Get a $10 gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

If you recently treated yourself to a Samsung Galaxy S23, Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 sale will allow you to complete your setup with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro . Thanks to a 33 percent discount, the earbuds are $160 at the moment. That’s a new all-time low price for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which normally cost $240.

All three colorways — graphite, white and bora purple – are included in the sale, and, as of the writing of this article, in stock. Additionally, the retailer is offering a $10 Amazon gift alongside the earbuds, though you can forgo them if you want an additional $3 discount off the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

While the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro didn’t make the cut for the list of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2023 , they’re still a great option, particularly if you own a Samsung phone. When he reviewed them last year, Engadget’s resident audio geek, Senior Editor Billy Steele, awarded the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a score of 86. At the time, he found them to be one of Samsung’s best sounding pairs of earbuds. They offer plenty of bass without losing detail in the low end. Moreover, the sound signature is open while also being full and filled with detail and clarity. At the same time, Samsung managed to improve noise cancellation performance and, more importantly, the fit of the earbuds. Compared to their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are noticeably more comfortable, though the touch controls can make fit adjustments tricky.

Compared to newer models, the Buds 2 Pro could offer better battery life. In our testing, Steele found they were good for about five hours before they needed charging. If you end up using ANC a lot, the included charging case provides approximately 18 hours of additional use, which is less than most competing models. Call quality is also lacking, and as with any pair of first-party earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will work best with a Samsung phone — though of course it’s possible to pair them with any Bluetooth-compatible device.